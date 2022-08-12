Who was the husband of actress Susana Dosamantes?

A week ago, the beloved and respected actress died at the age of 74. Susana Dosamantes, mother of singer Paulina Rubio and lawyer Enrique Rubio. The actress lost her life in a hospital in Miami, Florida, United States, due to pancreatic cancer who was diagnosed last February.

Last weekend, a intimate funeral in Miami, Florida, to which only the closest family and friends had access. Subsequently, fulfilling his last wish, Susana Dosamantes’ body was cremated and her ashes will be taken to Mexico City. The place where they will rest is unknown at the moment.

In recent days, the urn, with the ashes of the film, theater and television actressAlready was given to her husband, the businessman Luis Rivas.

In the program “Ventaneando” of TV Azteca, the images of the widower of Susana Dosamantesarriving at the site where his wife’s body was cremated, accompanied by his stepson Enrique Rubio.

Likewise, the moment was shown when Luis Rivas leaves with the urn in one of his hands and protects them inside his truck. The relatives of the actress have not reported when the ashes will be transferred to Mexico City.

Luis Rivas and Susana Dosamantes they were married for more than two decades. In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, the actress stated that the businessman gave her stability in every way.

He is very discreet, very decent, a very good man and I think he has extraordinary qualities as a human being; he is a very good son, a very good brother, a very good friend.

In another interview with television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he said that his children Enrique and Paulina Rubio adored Luis. “I met him many more years ago than I have with him, he understands perfectly that I am an actress and he respects my career and he respects me as a human being, he supports me, he protects me and he is a gentleman and my children adore him.”

We recommend you read:

Susana Dosamantes was also married to Enrique Rubiothe father of her children, and with film and television producer Carlos Vasalloof Spanish origin.