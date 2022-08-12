Who is the woman who changed George Clooney forever?

George Clooney He is one of Hollywood’s super talents. The actor has already demonstrated his full capacity in front of the camera as well as behind it, where he shines as a director, producer and screenwriter. Without a doubt, the challenge that he has in front of him he overcomes in the best way and every project that he touches becomes a real box office success.

To his credit he has four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA, along with several other awards. Two of the nominations he had on his long list for the Emmy Awards and three for the Golden Globes are due to his iconic role as Dr. Doug Ross, in the famous series ER Emergencieswhich is considered its great gateway to the industry.

George Clooney with his handsome smile.

But what really described George Clooney it was his gallant nickname. The actor had several famous conquests throughout his extensive career but he never managed to achieve a long-lasting relationship until he met Amal Ramzi Alamuddin.

Kelly Preston, Talia Balsan, Celine Balitran, Lisa Snowdon, Krista Allen, Elisabetta Canalis, Stacy Keibler, are some of the names on her long list of conquests, but none of them lasted very long. Although she tried putting her signature, the divorce came soon after.

Until finally, at the end of 2013, he met Amal Ramzi Alamuddinwho changed his life forever. The British lawyer, 17 years younger than him, made him fall in love to the point that soon they were already getting married. They did it through a Venetian celebration in 2014 that lasted three days.

Related news

They have now been together for eight years, which means a true record for George Clooney. But that’s not all because in June 2017, he became a father for the first time, with the arrival of twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

Amal and George Clooney.

“When the doctor gave us the ultrasound and told us there were two of them, I was speechless… Today I don’t understand life without them. My life has changed for the better, despite the fact that now I change diapers and sleep less, “the actor said last year about that moment when he found out that he was going to be a father of two.

But not only those things changed in his life. George Clooney it was deconstructed thanks to Amal’s love. He began to share household chores and childcare with his wife. He left behind all the bad habits of his, including excessive parties and outings with friends, excessive alcohol consumption and many others.