Who is Piero Méndez, the young man who was going to be a footballer, became an International Top Model and now many point to him as the new promise of Spanish cinema

The first and obligatory question that must always be asked Piero Mendez every time you meet him is where he is. A somewhat strange question for many, but that makes perfect sense to him. This young half-Asturian and half-Croatian It has gone around the world as one of the most sought-after models of the last decade. His story comprises the dream plot line for any professional colleague: at 18, his profile caught the attention of a talent scout while walking through a shopping center. He asked her to try out as a model. The next thing she remembers is being in Milan opening the exclusive Prada spring/summer 2015 show, a privilege only granted to a select few. Since then, has walked miles of catwalksappeared in the best editorials of the main fashion headers (he is already a regular on the pages of GQ) and his face has hung from the highest canvases of the five continents.

“I’m always traveling from one place to another, it’s true,” he says between laughs and answering our question on the other side of the screen via Zoom. “Lately I’ve been spending a lot of time in Madrid for the subject of acting, but I’m still taking quite a few flights”. Precisely the reason for this call is a script twist in his career that few expected: to see him acting on the big screen. Although there are many fellow models who have made their first steps in different movies and series, Piero Méndez goes further and debuts with a leading man in HollyBlood, the latest film by Jesús Font in which he shares a shot with Óscar Casas and Isa Montalbán. “I’m still working as a model, but I started acting not long ago,” he explains. “The HollyBlood project has just come out and Madrid is the city where the Spanish industry moves the most right now, so I spend more time here.”

Chance turned him into a International Top Model, recognized among the 50 most influential in the world. Now history repeats itself, and the fate of his profession (and a few intensive classes with different teachers and coaches of acting) has channeled him in an unexpected way towards a new world of which he was a recognized spectator but never a participant, until today. His beginnings in the movies are so parallel to his career in modeling that if his career develops in the same way, we can only hope that he will soon achieve maximum stardom.

Mans Concept matching printed jacket and shirt.Photography: Mauri. Hair and makeup: Noemí Nohales x Dior Beauty.

How did the proposal come about? HollyBlood?

I have been dedicated to fashion for nine years, when I started as a model. However, over the last three or four years, it just so happened that in various photo shoots and video campaigns that I did, various people from different teams told me that maybe I should go into acting. At first I didn’t take it very seriously. I had always been a superfan of cinema, but I had never seen myself from that perspective.

Over time and due to the insistence of different people, I thought that maybe I should try it, because when they proposed to me to be a model I had not considered being a model either and look where I am. I started taking some classes and working with my current agent. That’s how the opportunity to audition for this film came about, HollyBloodand I feel very lucky because it turned out very well.

How was this first shooting experience?

It has been very positive and I want to move forward with both fashion and acting. First, for the novelty, for being something different. And then, for being involved in a character for so long and having been able to work on it so much. Making a film is something surreal for me, because it is a completely different market than the one I was used to. In the world of fashion, work days usually last one or two days, and then you jump to another place and another team. In acting, on the other hand, you’re working in the same role for a long time, and to have that opportunity is incredible. We had a month of rehearsals and two of filming, and that has allowed me to build the character very well, investigate it, understand it… And there was also a very good atmosphere and a lot of connection with the rest of the cast.

How is this character?

In HollyBlood I play Azrael, and he has a very interesting arc because he goes through different situations and facets. He is a vampire and, from then on, his whole life is different from the rest. He feels powerful and has a lot of confidence in himself, but the plot twists a bit: he goes to meet a girl, Sara, but he realizes that there is a boy who pretends to be a vampire to win her over.