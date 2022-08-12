Whitney Henríquez, sister of Amber Heard, confirmed that the actress cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

The scandal that surrounded Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp it still continues its course despite the sentence by the Justice. This time it turned out that Whitney Henriquez – sister of the actress – gave as true the version that Heard did cut the finger of the renowned actor.

The revelation came with the leak of more than 6,000 pages of court documents over the weekend. Among them, the evidence that was excluded from the case came to light, such as the incident of the finger cut suffered by Depp.

According to reports, the cut finger suffered by the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” occurred when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him during the filming of the fifth film in Australia in 2015.

This revelation was made by Heard’s sister to her former boss, Jennifer Howell, who explained that she remembered the moment when Henríquez entered the office yelling “he cut off his damn finger.”







Howell’s story

Although Heard denied the assault and claimed that Depp injured himself during a drunken spree, Howell’s statement called his account into question. “I was sitting in my office and Whitney was in a chair across from me with a table in the middle of it. All of a sudden, she started screaming, ‘she already did it. She cut off her fucking finger.'”

He added: “I said, ‘What?’ Immediately, he ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone.'”





Who is Amber Heard’s sister?

Whitney Henriquez She is the younger sister of the actress. She born in Austin, Texas, the 35-year-old woman is also an actress, albeit a very low-key one. She acted in the comedy “Homo Erectus” (2007).

She also dedicated herself to working in hotels, where she did ‘food and beverage management’ work for events before the pandemic. Married to Gavin Henriquez, they have two children together: Hunter Wyld Y Harlin Willow.