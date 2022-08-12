When Harrison Ford fought a battle for Anne Heche

Anne Heche is in critical condition. A representative of the actress assures that the brain injury she suffered as a result of the traffic accident last Friday, August 5, is severe, and “she is not expected to survive,” according to a statement sent to the magazine. People. She is currently still in a coma and is “kept on a life support system” to determine if any of her organs are viable for donation, as she wanted.

At 53, Anne Heche enjoyed a colorful career in Hollywood, but one that was marked by the stigma of homophobia in the late 1990s after making her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres public. Although she by then she had an unexpected ally, none other than Harrison Ford, who used his influence to lend a hand.

2/21/98. Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in a scene from New Buena Vista’s ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ (Photo By Getty Images)

To tell this anecdote we must go back to the year 1997, when Anne Heche began to surf the crest of the Hollywood wave as a result of the good reviews received for her work as the wife of Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco. The industry began to pay attention to him and shortly after it was his turn to release his first film with a blockbuster flavor. It was about volcano, that attempt to emulate the success of the catastrophe film with Tommy Lee Jones that was giving such good benefits to the industry thanks to Twister, Independence day either Godzilla. However, his attempt to live his love in freedom changed his course completely.

Anne Heche had met Ellen DeGeneres that same year at a Vanity Fair magazine party, fell in love and decided to make it official by taking her as her escort to the premiere of volcano. However, he came face to face with the corseted homophobia that at that time coexisted in the business. “They told me that if I took Ellen I would lose my contract with Fox “ recounted during his passage through look who’s dancing American (dancing with the stars) in 2020 (via People). She recounted that the then-comedian future presenter told her to drop the matter, but Anne was adamant about her decision. They went to the red carpet together but, as revealed by Heche, “They took me out before the movie ended and told me I wasn’t allowed to go to my own after party for fear of being photographed with a woman.”

Read more

If that wasn’t enough, they let him know soon after that they wouldn’t give him the part in six days and seven nights, an adventure film and romantic comedy with Harrison Ford. And that’s when his partner jumped right in. Without him, Anne Heche“I would not have gotten the movie”.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

She revealed it to herself. Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “He called me the day after they told me I wasn’t getting the part because I took Ellen to the premiere, and Harrison Ford was a hero.” remembered. “He said ‘Frankly honey, I don’t give a damn who you sleep with. We’re going to do the best romantic comedy so I’ll see you on the set” told the actor who, pulling his strings, made sure that Anne Heche was his partner, turning a deaf ear to the ridiculous stigma that having a homosexual relationship could damage the public’s perception or not fit the character. Something that time has fortunately put in his place.

“He is one of my heroes” Heche pointed out in the aforementioned interview. “He fought a battle for me and I would go to a desert island with him when I need to. He is an extraordinary human being.”

However, due to the conversation that had been created against her among those who said that a lesbian woman could not play a heterosexual romantic interest, she did not see herself with the power to negotiate her contract properly. “It was horrible“She told herself in a 2021 podcast when remembering the campaign against her. For that reason, the salary difference was abysmal with Harrison Ford earning $20 million and her $125,000 for the same four months of work. She said she knew the figure for sure because she herself made jokes about it on the set. And although on the one hand we can understand that there was a minimum salary difference due to the cache that Harrison Ford already had as a box office claim, such a difference cannot be explained without talking about stigmas, stereotypes, inequality towards women and homophobia.

However, despite the efforts of Harrison Ford, the stigma remained. six days and seven nights received negative reviews -especially for its light tone, lacking depth and caricatured characters-, but still made a decent box office of 168 million dollars (160 million euros) putting the actress on a closer rung with the audience but However, he lost contracts and went several years without making a studio film.

And it is that although the relationship with DeGeneres ended in 2000, the stigma persecuted her for a long time. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so severe that I got fired from a multi-million dollar deal and didn’t work for a studio for 10 years.” said in Dancing with the stars.

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres during “Volcano” Hollywood Premiere at Mann’s Village Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Heche married a year after the breakup with a cameraman named Coleman Laffoon, they had a son in 2002 but divorced in 2007. The actress had a second child in 2009 with actor James Tupper, although they also separated in 2008.

In all these years, Anne Heche remained active in the industry through series and movies, but far from the recognition she Volcano, Six days and seven nights or the remake of Psychosis they could give you at the time. Since then she continued to work, but between the stigma of those years and her own personal problems, we could think that she ended up creating a gray cloud that took her away from the big leagues.

In 2000, Anne Heche was hospitalized in a psychiatric unit after knocking on the door of an anonymous house, taking a shower with the permission of the owner, and making herself comfortable on the sofa until the police were called. The actress said that she was “God and she would take everyone to paradise in her spaceship”. She claimed to be “crazy” during the first 31 years of her life as a result of the alleged sexual abuse that she claimed to have suffered at the hands of her father during her childhood. However, her sister and her mother made her doubts public and do not believe her testimony. In 2001 she assured in several interviews that she had created a “fourth dimension” to feel safe, where she had an alter ego that was the daughter of God and sister of Jesus called Celestia. She later said that she had recovered from her mental problems and that all this was in the past.

Currently, and after being involved in two consecutive traffic accidents that led her to crash into a house that caused a fire, the Los Angeles Police is investigating whether Anne Heche was driving under the influence of substances given that the first analyzes of blood detected the presence of cocaine and fentanyl (according to TMZ), but they needadditional tests to rule out other substances administered in the hospital“, according to foxnews.

More stories that may interest you: