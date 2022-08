What is the most watched movie on Netflix Chile today

The advancement of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix Chile:

1. 1917

We are in the year 1917. The World War threatened to change, forever, the world order. Faced with the threat that loomed, the United States decided to enter the conflict with the aim of unbalancing the balance that characterized the conflict.

two. wounded hearts

An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.

3. Sump

An actor returns home after a public meltdown. Teaming up with his friend from the detective police, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes.

Four. the flight

After an emergency landing in the middle of the field thanks to which a hundred passengers save their lives, Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who piloted the plane, is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he can go to jail if it is proven that he piloted the plane while intoxicated. .

5. wedding season

In an attempt to keep her marriage-obsessed parents away, an Indian-American woman gets a fake groom for wedding season, but in the end, she finds the courage to stop living a double life.

6. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

7. The Thieves: the true story of the robbery of the century

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is cut short when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who comes from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

9. Darlings

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when he takes her anger too far, she and her mother seek bold if clumsy revenge.

10. sea ​​monster

A determined young woman teams up with a famous sea monster hunter to hunt down a legendary beast.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix and the streaming war

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in a decade. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

During confinement, Netflix Party was an option to bring people closer to their loved ones. (Infobae)

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messages where participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

