What about the grandfather of Britney Spears?

the lawyer of kevin federline, Mark Vincent Kaplan, recently discussed the position of the new husband of Britney SpearsSam Asghari, who has launched severe criticism against K-Fed’s decision to speak publicly about the current relationship between “the princess of pop” and her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who assures they love their grandfather from back in their lives.

“TMZ” interviewed Federline’s lawyer, after Britney’s husband published a series of comments against Kevin, in which he points out that he is a man who does not work and lives on the child support that Britney subsidizes.

In this regard, Vincent Kaplan said that Asghari has no idea what he is talking about, since both Federline and his current wife, Victoria Prince, “work 24 hours a day, seven days a week” to maintain the house they They share with Sean Preston (16 years old) and Jayden James (15 years old), as well as with little Jordan (11 years old) and Peyton Marie (7 years old), product of their marriage.

Another of the issues addressed by the former dancer’s lawyer was about Jamie Spears, the grandfather of Federline’s children. Mark assured that Sean Preston and Jayden James miss him.

These statements coincide with the interview that Kevin gave to “Daily Mail” over the weekend, where he said that if his children decided to give Jamie a second chance, he would accept it: “I have no resentment towards him. People make mistakes” , he exposed.

In 2019, K-Fed obtained a restraining order against Jamie Spears for an altercation she had with her eldest son, Sean Preston.

Federline has assured that his children love Britney, but that they have made the decision not to see her; the last time they met, according to her father’s statements, was five months ago, since they feel confused about the publications that her mother makes on social networks and although Brit’s ex has assured that at home The singer is not spoken ill of, she published a video where Spears discusses with her children.

Asghari, Britney’s new partner, also spoke about this issue and indicated that Spears’ children will grow up and realize that their mother’s way of acting is harmless. “(It’s) an expression of newfound freedom. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, just a lot to be proud of.”

Given these statements, kevin federline He felt that it is understandable that Sam took Britney’s side, since he is her new husband and he will not go against her.