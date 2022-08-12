Video of Britney Spears fighting with her children that was leaked by Kevin Federline

In September 2004, Britney Spears married rapper kevin federline after being together for two years and having two children, Sean Preston Y Jayden James; she asked him for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences'” Despite the fact that several years have passed since they separated, the conflicts between the two they continue.

Recently, the ex-partner of the “Princess of pop” leaked some videos that could be compromising, because she appears arguing with his kids. He commented that he shared those images for the good of the minors, since he wants them to have a healthy development and he does not like to know that they could be victims of a similar episode.

Read also: It’s never easy raising teenagers: Britney responds to alleged estrangement with her children

It is not the first time that he also dancer has such a reaction: when the interpreter of baby one more time published a series of Photographs in little clothes, he said that the minors were ashamed of her.

What’s in the videos leaked by Kevin Federline?

Through his Instagram account, federline posted a couple of intimate recordings in which apparently the singer of 40 years is scolding his children, and it is presumed that the then children did not want follow your orders.

“This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you face lotion because it’s rough, and all you say to me is ‘okay’… ‘okay’ no, it’s not ok’. to respect me, is that clear? pointed out the exponent of ‘Toxic’ in the video.

Likewise, in that material she accuses the infants of behave in a very disrespectful way, and they need to change their attitude, so they already have to be kind and considerate “Everyone should start treating me like a valid woman. I’m a woman, in agreement? Be nice to me. Do you understand?” she added.

In this way, it was like his ex husband indicated that his only intention was to help his children, since he does not have the objective to damage the Spears Reputation, but it is essential to do it as soon as possible.

If you’re interested: Ingrid Coronado denies the widow of Fernando del Solar: he was the one who sued her

“I cannot sit back and let my children be accused in this way after what they have been through. As much as it pains us, we decided as a family to post these videos that the kids took when they were 11 and 12 years old.”

After a short time, he removed these videos without giving an explanation and they are no longer available nowhere, Although some people could download them to put them back on the internet: “This isn’t even the worst. The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up to be better than this.” Federline.

The relationship of Britney Spears and her children

kevin federline assured that the images that Spears shared half-naked made her a bad mother; In addition, he assured that Sean Y Jayden they were ashamed of her. She also in an interview for Daily Mail she confessed that they have not visited the artist in a long time.

Also read: John Travolta convinced Olivia Newton-John to play Sandy in Grease

“The boys have decided they’re not going to see her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” the rapper said. In response, the singer said that it is difficult to treat her children when they are that age.

“I am sorry to hear that my ex husband has decided to speak publicly about the relationship between me and my children. like everyone we know, raising teenage children is not easy for anyone,” said the interpreter of Womanizer.

In addition, her current husband defended her through a population that he also eliminated: “Eventually, if not already, they will realize that their mothers’ choices are harmless and an expression of newfound freedom,” Asghari wrote. “There is nothing to be ashamed of, just a lot to be proud of.”

note published in The Sun of Puebla