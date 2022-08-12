Veranos de la Villa continues with its program from August 16 to 21 with theatre, poetry, music, performance and ‘Algo unexpected’

Veranos de la Villa, the festival organized by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, continues with its program offering a wide variety of shows for the enjoyment of locals and visitors

Manna

In the seventh week of the festival, comes Manna (Conde Duque, August 16 and 17), a show halfway between artistic installation and stage performance by Manolo Alcántara, 2021 National Circus Award winner. MannaAlcántara choreographs a daily action until it becomes the show itself, a creation in which craftsmanship and poetry play an essential role.

Last session of the cycle hot cinema

That same Tuesday, August 16, the Parque de la Bombilla hosts the last session of the cycle hot cinema, curated by La Juan Gallery. For this last appointment, the chosen film is A very legal blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001) and the person in charge of dissecting the adventures of the mythical character of Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon will be Pupi Poisson, a well-known drag artist on the Madrid night scene. The musical entertainment will be provided by Cascales, the Spanish musician, producer, DJ and journalist Agustín Gómez Cascales.

poetic recital Saramago in company

On August 16 and 17, the poetry recital Saramago in company, will inaugurate the programming that will host the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Secondary Education Institute. The show, which celebrates and honors the memory of the Portuguese Nobel Prize winner on the centenary of his birth, is performed by José Luis Gómez, actor, stage director and full member of the Royal Spanish Academy of Language.

Trivium

In the same space, on July 18, the multi-instrumentalist Wolfrank Zannou, the prima ballerina of the Spanish National Ballet, Inmaculada Salmón, and the actor and writer Mario de la Rosa present Triviuma show created exclusively for Veranos de la Villa in which atmosphere, plasticity and introspection come together to immerse the viewer in a journey where they will feel the embrace of music, dance and poetry.

Serene! open the zarzuela

The zarzuela will be the protagonist of the Claustro del Pozo of the San Isidro Institute on August 19 and 20, with Serene!… Open the zarzuela for mea show in which the tenor and director Enrique Viana and the pianist Miguel Huertas, will review the classics of the genre with fragments of Torroba, Sorozábal, Alonso, Serrano, Moraleda and Bretón, among others, in a tribute to the serene, that recurring character in the sainetes of our lyrical theater.

Prato Green and Sword Master

On August 21, it is the turn of Verde Prato and Sword Master, which, in collaboration with Etxepare Euskal Institutua, recover the Basque and Murcian musical tradition taking them to unexpected and therefore surprising and exciting places. This double program will also take place in the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Institute.

Muljil

The festival will also shine that week at Matadero Madrid with Muljil (August 17, 18 and 19), by the Korean collective Elephants Laugh. Plaza A in Matadero Madrid will host a performance which is carried out in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in which the artists will have the local community in order to be part of it, exploring social issues with the aim of stimulating the public to reflect on how perceive themselves and about where the limits of society are.

Musical week in Conde Duque

This week will also feature the annual appointment Sounds in the Courtyard(August 18th). In its third edition, four bands and artists take to the stage of the Patio Central who, from different styles that reach audiences of different ages, show and represent the good health enjoyed by the Madrid music scene.

Question mark Love It is the last proposal of the scene lofi (low fidelity) of Madrid and the group in charge of opening the day. With its sound, close to the bedroom pop and articulated from an eminently queerthey just released their first album, Vomit and Butterflies.

It will be followed by Jordana B., the musical project created by María Solá, an artist from a family of actors who, in 2019, begins to set her poems to music under this pseudonym (a nod to the film submarine). Since then, he has continued to work on an original project, which still has many surprises to come.

Baywaves will take over on stage with their personal sound of disparate influences such as compilations psychomagic either Too Slow to Discotogether with Brazilian rhythms or more modern references such as The Internet, thundercat either stereolab.

Madrid’s Germán Salto closes the night, presenting his new work, an album full of seventies reminiscences and round pop songs that is one of the sensations of the year in national rock.

On August 19, Alizzz, one of the most important composers and producers in Spain, will present there has to be something elsean ambitious project post indie where guitars and sharp production ideas shine. Opening the night will be Judeline, with whom Alizzz has already collaborated on her project disqualified.

On August 20, Veranos de la Villa organizes a big party that will accommodate several artists who will pay tribute to the great female icons of world music in Divaswhich will range from Raffaella Carrà through Lola Flores to Dua Lipa or Beyonce.

On August 21 it will return, one more year, Something unexpected. During the last four editions, this event has become a tradition that wants to be maintained and rooted in hot weather Madrid. A concert by an artist whose name will only be revealed when he goes on stage, as has happened in previous years with Vetusta Morla, Morgan, María José Llergo and Carolina Durante.

This week also continues the exhibition ROBOTIZZATI. Italian Fashion Experimentsorganized in Madrid by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid at Serrería Belga, which tracks the influence of robots on Italian fashion and celebrates the deep link between science, technology and creativity.