Trump Hires Georgia Rappers’ Lawyer for Election Interference Allegation

Judicial processes are piling up on Donald Trump. To the FBI search of his Florida mansion in search of classified documentation and his summons for possible tax crimes, the investigation in Georgia is also added for allegedly trying to manipulate the election results.

For this case, the former US president has hired the lawyer from Atlanta Drew Findlinga lawyer well known in the state for defending rap stars, including Cardi-B Y gucci mane. Findling himself speaks of himself as the “BillionDollarLawyer” (million dollar lawyer), proud of his popularity and fame.

Although this well-known lawyer nor has he avoided political cases and has been present in controversial cases in Georgia and of strong depth such as that of the Clayton County Sheriff, accused of corruption; or the one of Mitzi Bickersthe former worker at the Atlanta City Council who has also starred in a political scandal for various accusations of bribery and corruption.

[Asalto al Capitolio, robo de documentos, fraude fiscal… La tormenta legal que se cierne sobre Trump]

Analysts point out that his hiring by Trump implies a perception of how serious the investigation in Georgia can be. The district attorney, Fani T. Willis, and her group of 17 collaborators, have not yet directly accused Trump of any crime, but they have summoned him to testify next week, within a long list that includes the top advisers to the Republican.

According to the information that has appeared so far, the prosecutor is considering accusing him of criminal charges, including organized crime and conspiracy.

Finding is a very active lawyer in networks who has not always taken a good view of Trump’s actions. In fact, in 2018 he called the former president on Twitter “the racist architect of the fraudulent Trump University.” Or a year earlier, when he fired the federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Finding said “it was a sign of the fear that the stench surrounding Trump would be heavily investigated.”

So proud my brother @DrewFindling was with @OffsetYRN when Offset voted at his first presidential election!! #proudsister #proudofOffset VOTE!!!!!!!!!!!! every vote counts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6VMfIBkAyt — Rhonda Findling (@RhondaDCTM) November 3, 2020

However, as published New York Timesthe Atlanta lawyer has used the epic history of the United States and has assured that, in his hiring, he sees himself as John Adams, who assumed the unpopular position of representing British troops after the Boston Massacre in 1770.

“I do not believe that we select our clients based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, political beliefs, or the underlying issues involved in the crime. Twe have our personal policy and I do not apologize for mine,” he added to the American newspaper.

According to New York TimesFinding has used its experience with rap and its stars to defend Trump in the phone call recorded on January 2, 2021 with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, where he pressed him to find the 11,780 votes he needed to overturn Biden’s victory in that state.

Many analysts see in this conversation a possible crime to commit voter fraud, under Georgia lawhowever, Findling assured that “someone listen to a rap song that’s four minutes and 11 seconds long and pull out a verse and try to conjure up some kind of criminal case,” insisting that the context, in either case, is crucial.

Follow the topics that interest you