Trump chooses star lawyer to defend himself in Georgia- Corriere.it

Drew Findling best known for representing Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Mikos, nicknamed #BillionDollarLawyer. In 2018 he harshly criticized the former US president



Donald Trump hired a prominent Atlanta attorney, Drew Findling,

62 years old, as a lawyer to defend himself incriminal investigation on electoral interference in Georgia. Findling known as thestar lawyer for representing Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Mikos. His nickname #BillionDollarLawyer. According to observers, the choice of the former US president indicates the seriousness of the ongoing investigation and the high legal risks that Trump runs. Findling for Trump a good buy in terms of defending him. But the lawyer in the past has not hidden criticism of the tycoon.

In 2018after Trump criticized LeBron James, Findling called the former president

like theracist architect of the fraudulent Trump University. After the tycoon fires Manhattan attorney Preet Bharara in 2017, the lawyer called the move a sign of fear. With the New York Times, Findling explains his decision to work with Trump by referring to John Adamswho took on the unpopular post of representing British troops after Boston massacre. I don’t think we choose our clients on the basis of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender and politics – says Findling -. Each of us has his own private life and yours political viewsI don’t apologize for mine.