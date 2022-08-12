Tristan Thompson issues shocking “warning” to ex Khloe Kardashian days after welcoming their second child together

TRISTAN Thompson has issued a shocking “warning” to the former Khloe Kardashian.

Her Instagram message came just days after the ex-couple welcomed their second child together.

5

Tristan, 31, posed for a fashion photo on her page but the caption wasn’t exactly buttoned up.

She wore a patterned shirt as she stared at the camera with multiple gold necklaces.

And the NBA star threw out some seemingly pointed words.

“I’ve never changed sides, I’ve changed lanes. I became wiser and realized that we are not all constructed alike #DontTryMe, ”she wrote ominously.

Fans immediately thought of Khloe Kardashian, 38.

“Tristan, please,” an Instagrammer commented almost instantly.

“You changed baby mommas” accused another.

“This is very toxic, sir,” wrote a third.

“Yes, you have turned on @khloekardashian throughout your relationship. Now go and meet your new son Theo too. ” he wrote a fourth.

Most read in Entertainment

KUSTODY OF KHLOE AND TRISTAN

A few days ago, on August 5th, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a baby through a surrogate.

The reality star is still reeling from Tristan’s betrayal, when he cheated on her and fathered a child with a personal trainer.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mom, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After her heartbreak, Khloe would fight for full custody of the newborn, which gives her general control over where and when the NBA player can see her child.

Tristan had a child with Maralee due to her relationship and Khloe ended her relationship with him for good after hearing the news.

Khloe and the NBA star dated intermittently from 2016 to 2021.

According to HollywoodLife, the parents came to a strict custody agreement for their baby after his birth.

According to the outlet: “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have full-time sole legal and physical custody of their child,” a source told the site. “However, Tristan is so excited to have a child because he really wanted another boy.

“Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy that Tristan is in their baby’s life as much as she wants.”

Representatives of Khloe and Tristan did not respond to The US Sun’s request for comment.

MOM DRAMA

But that doesn’t mean it can stop their newborn son from meeting Tristan’s other children with his various moms.

Tristan now has four children from three different women.

Tristan and Khloe also share daughter True, 4.

She also has a son Prince, 5, with her ex Jordan Craig, who she allegedly left while she was pregnant, to be with Khloe.

And Theo, who he shares with Marilee.

Despite revealing that he is actually the father of Maralee’s son Theo, she claims that he is not involved in her son’s life: she has not met him and refuses to pay child support for him.

The two are locked in a heated custody battle and have been since before the baby’s arrival.

Tristan posted shady messages on Instagram before captioning a previous post: “Nothing is promised.”

5

5