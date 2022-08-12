Tom Hanks would not play a gay character again, what are his reasons?

Tom Hanks just made a new statement; the actor said that he would not play a gay charactersuch as the role that earned him the Oscar Award for best performance, because he considers that this role should be played by a homosexual actor: “(…) I don’t think people accept the lack of authenticity,” he said.

Although there was a time when the actor’s name was not visible in the cast of Hollywood premieres, Hanks has returned to participate in one of the most anticipated films; “Pinocchio” and “Elvis”. It was precisely during an interview with “The New York Times”, where the film about the life of “the king of rock and roll” was being promoted when Tom spoke of other important roles in his career.

In the fall of 1993, it premiered “Philadelphia”, a production based on the life of Geoffrey Bowers, but who was called in the film as Andrew Beckett, an American lawyer who was removed from his post for having homosexual preferences and for having HIV. Hanks recalled that, at the time, he accepted the role because it was fitting that a straight man would play a gay character.

“The goal of ‘Philapelphia’ was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man,” the actor said about the Oscar-winning role.

However, he also considered that at present it would not be well seen for a heterosexual man to be in charge of an LGBT+ film. “We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people will accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.” After these statements, the actor wanted to make it clear that his opinion was not a criticism of the actors who today give life to a gay man.

Another Hollywood actor who shares Hanks’ position is Eddie Redmayne, who played Einar Wegene in “The Danish Girl.” Despite the fact that he has been one of the characters that has brought him the most recognition within the industry, the interpreter has assured that his participation was a mistake, so he would not accept that role again.

