the legacy of Manuel Ojeda It will be indelible in the cinema, playing important roles in the Mexican seventh art, but there was a film in particular in which it went down in history by sharing credits with Vicente Fernandezknow the history of this film that became iconic and in which acted the first actor.

Interestingly, the film in which the first actor acted Manuel Ojeda It was one of the most iconic of the career of Vicente Fernandez Well, this is the last movie. Charro from Huentitanthe last film in which he participated and with which he said goodbye to cinema, one of his most important facets.

Manuel Ojeda He was part of the cast of great productions, being perhaps the most important on that occasion that was Pedro Páramo, in the film adaptation of that film.

Another determining role in the career of Manuel Ojeda was when acted as one of the prisoners in ‘El Apando’, a jewel of Mexican cinema that was the cornerstone of his career in cinema.

This is the iconic film by Vicente Fernández in which he acted with Manuel Ojeda

In my dear old man they coincided Vicente Fernandez Y Manuel Ojedawhich was Chente’s last film, also turned out to be the only collaboration with Don Manuel, who lost his life on the afternoon of this Thursday, August 11.

The movie of ‘my dear old manor’ tells the story of a star, in this case Vicente Fernandezwho trusts that his son will not follow in his footsteps, his son of course cannot be other than Alejandro Fernández, who also shares credits with Manuel Ojeda.

my dear old man It is one of the most important films in the career of Vicente Fernández, who will be remembered as the greatest interpreter of regional Mexican music.