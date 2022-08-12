This is the iconic FILM by Vicente Fernández in which he ACTED with Manuel Ojeda

the legacy of Manuel Ojeda It will be indelible in the cinema, playing important roles in the Mexican seventh art, but there was a film in particular in which it went down in history by sharing credits with Vicente Fernandezknow the history of this film that became iconic and in which acted the first actor.

Interestingly, the film in which the first actor acted Manuel Ojeda It was one of the most iconic of the career of Vicente Fernandez Well, this is the last movie. Charro from Huentitanthe last film in which he participated and with which he said goodbye to cinema, one of his most important facets.

