This is the best movie actor of all time

Many years span the history of the cinema and it is difficult to synthesize so much time to choose the definitive actor of Hollywood. There are factors that interfere such as the obvious ones: the number of projects carried out, the box office of their films, the affection of the spectators, the versatility of their roles and the acting range when interpreting their characters. To all this, of course, we must add something completely undeniable that has to do with the subjectivity of each viewer.

But if we have to talk about something that could be taken as a universal measure to confirm the best actor of all time, this could be the number of awards received, being the Oscar the most important of all awards. In this sense, there is an actor who stands out above all, thanks to the three statuettes with which he was awarded throughout his career. With three wins out of six nominations, Daniel Day-Lewis should be considered the best of all. can be equated by Tom Hanks, Sean Penn, Dustin Hoffmann Y Anthony Hopkins, who have only two wins. The most nominated in history are Spencer Tracy and Laurence Olivier.

+Where to see the three films for which Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar

3-Lincoln (2012)

Directed by steven spielbergthis production focuses on one of the most important figures in American history: Abraham Lincoln. Currently available in google play to be rented or bought, the production focuses on the fight led by the former US president in 1865, when he decided to put an end to slavery in the midst of the Civil War. To this, we must add the moral dilemma of stretching the war despite the lives it takes, in order to take weight off the South when it comes to establishing the abolition of slavery.

2 – There will be blood (2007)

the film of Paul Thomas Anderson who gave one of the best interpretations of paul dano in his career is set at the beginning of the 20th century where Daniel Plainview (Day-Lewis) who moves to a small town where he begins to get richer and richer. With fortune comes the loss of his values, which are completely overshadowed when he discovers an oil well in 1902 that makes him a millionaire. Two decades later he will find another well that he will want to acquire but first he will have to face the preacher Eli Sunday (Dano). You can see it in AppleTV.

1 – My Left Foot (1989)

Jim Sheridan directs this film, which was the first to earn a statuette for Daniel Day-Lewis. Unfortunately, you will have to search for it on the internet since it is not on any platform. streaming legally. focuses on Christie Brown, a young man who has cerebral palsy and who is only supported by his mother, who is the one who sees all the potential he has. Over time, he will discover his ability to become a writer and a painter using the only body part he can move: his left foot.