This is how Cruz Azul’s 11 should be against Toluca

After the painful win in Torreón, Cruz Azul was confirmed as the second team with the most goals in Apertura 2022 with a total of 13 goals against, just behind Querétaro, which has received 15; it is so Diego Aguirre will be obliged to move your pieces and reinforce the defensive zone for Matchday 8in which he will also face the tournament super leader and second best offense.

In this way, Ramiro Funes Mori is already preparing to debut with La Maquina and be a starter in the duel before Toluca, which would immediately be reinforcing the light blue rear who has revealed his shortcomings so far from contesttogether with the two players who were absent and who would not yet be ready for next Sunday: Alejandro Mayorga and Julio Cesar Dominguez.

With the Twin’s incomeOf start, Diego Aguirre will have more possibilities to cover the defensive zone, and beyond the combinations he could make on the sideline, keep John Esobar on the central could be the best option for Cruz Azulbecause since the Paraguayan occupied this position, the goal was kept clean on two occasions.

It is thus that the charrúa could move again to louis abram to left side and thereby advance Ignatius Riveroto fulfill the dual function, both defensive What offensivein a kind of lanewhile for the right side I would then have to repeat the Shaggy Martinez or, even, in a desperate action play there with the same Nacho and let Rodo Rotondi on the Half court.

After the constant failures that Rafa Baca had against Santos, could be Charlie Rodriguez who makes of double contention with Erik Liraplaying a bit further back than usual, however, this move could give room forÁngel Romero will return to the starting lineup as 10 to collaborate from the beginning in the offensive.

Finally, Uriel Antuna remains immovable attack down the right wing, while another of the big changes that could work for The Machine in the attack, would be the start income of Gonzalo Carneiro to start testing it like goal scorerleaving again bank account Iván Morales, despite the support he has from the board.

