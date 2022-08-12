This is how Armie Hammer currently LOOKS after the accusations of CANNIBALISM | PHOTOS

The actor Armie Hammer tried to get away from the media after the accusations against him for cannibalism but, with the release of the documentary House of Hammer is once again in the eye of the hurricane after the collection of information by one of her aunts that includes her former partners who testified about her relationship with the controversial actor that we show you how it looks today with these Photos.

in the documentary House of Hammer They plan to unmask the Hammer dynasty, which includes the oil millionaire father of Armie Hammer and the actor who is accused of abuse by his partners who will expose conversations with the actor where they assure that he boasted of being cannibal.

