This is how Armie Hammer currently LOOKS after the accusations of CANNIBALISM | PHOTOS

The actor Armie Hammer tried to get away from the media after the accusations against him for cannibalism but, with the release of the documentary House of Hammer is once again in the eye of the hurricane after the collection of information by one of her aunts that includes her former partners who testified about her relationship with the controversial actor that we show you how it looks today with these Photos.

in the documentary House of Hammer They plan to unmask the Hammer dynasty, which includes the oil millionaire father of Armie Hammer and the actor who is accused of abuse by his partners who will expose conversations with the actor where they assure that he boasted of being cannibal.

According to the documentary trailer House of Hammer statements from his ex-girlfriends emerge where Armie Hammer He sent them messages where he confessed that he is 100% cannibalso now the eyes of the world rest on the production of Discovery + of three chapters.

This is what Armie Hammer currently looks like

After being one of the actors with the greatest future in Hollywood, Armie Hammer He left the industry, stopped having papers and fled the United States towards the Caribbean, with which he sought to have a normal life after he was accused of cannibalism and abuse by their former partners.

Currently it is what armie hammer looks likewho began working in a hotel in the Cayman Islands and living with his family in the house of Robert Downey Jr, who helped him despite the accusations weighing against him for eating human flesh.

Now with the announcement of the three-part documentary, House of Hammerthe controversy may return to pose on the actor that we already showed you how it looks after moving away from all media.