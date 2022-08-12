They reveal the figure of El Tri who was beaten to death with Martinoli, it is not Herrera

Christian Martinoli / Mexican National Team

August 11, 2022 6:36 p.m.

Many will remember that scene where Miguel blacksmith managed to get a hit on Christian Martinoli. The TV Azteca chronicler was one of the most listened to critics of “El Piojo” in all of Mexico, so his influence within the panorama seems to have affected the then technical director of the Mexican National Team.

Said event, apart from remaining as food for entertainment issues, was Herrera’s farewell with the Tri. However, Martinoli has not had his only fight with the current coach of Tigres, but he also had his run-ins with someone who was the 10 of his own Selection mexican.

We are talking about Luis Garcia Postigo. Martinoli’s partner. Both García and Christian have confessed that they have come to fight twice, in one of them it reached such a point that they had to separate them because they were about to come to blows. García commented that everything was due to Martinoli’s bad mood, since he had not eaten at his time.

Martinoli’s testimony

“He began to insult me, to lie to my mother, he told me that I felt like the king of Buenos Aires, that I was disastrous. I told him that in Argentina pizzerias were like taquerias in Mexico, that it was the only thing I could offer him… One person separated us because, although we weren’t going to hit each other, Luis was very excited,” commented the TV Azteca chronicler, who leaves see that even in endearing duos there are also differences.