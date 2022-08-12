They point out Britney Spears as racist for a post on IG – El Democrata

Editorial Office/The Democrat. After discussions of Britney Spears with her ex-husband and father of her two children, Kevin Federline, the “Princess of Pop” exploded after her ex-husband aired personal matters such as hers Two of her children do not want to see her.

After Kevin Federline’s statement in the British medium Daily Mail, implying that they are embarrassed by the artist’s constant nudity, which she does not hesitate to make public through Instagram; The singer through her in a post on the social network Instagram, she explained extensively that the individual is carrying out a dirty game to discredit her and keep her away from her children.

In the message, Britney included a phrase that was not liked by her followers and others, as they were considered racism.

After the controversy that broke out, the post for which Britney Spears was accused of racism, she deleted from her official Instagram platform account.

The approximately four-page text, “The Princess of Pop” commented that she is heartbroken by her children’s indifference.

According to their testimony, they refuse to live together and during the visits established by the judge they only lock themselves in their rooms; They don’t even stay with her for the two days stipulated by law.

The artist left on the table that Kevin Federline cannot judge the way she lives and shows herself publicly, because in the process of raising she exposed young people to “a home that has more grass than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy together.”

This is where they pointed out the racist artist, comparing her ex-husband to rap stars, all of African descent, for their regular use of marijuana.

Although her followers generally side with the singer, on this occasion they questioned that she had shown her prejudiced mentality.