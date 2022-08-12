These are the weekend movies you can’t miss on Imagen Televisión

Will you stay home this weekend?

If so, you should know that Image Television It will have very good movies to have a very good time.

It will be on Sunday August 14 from two in the afternoon that you will be able to enjoy great titles on channel 3.1.

At 2 pm it starts JULIE & JULIAstarring Amy Adams, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci.

Julie Powell (Amy Adams), determined to do something creative to forget her routine work, sets herself the challenge of preparing the 524 recipes in the book “Mastering the Art of French Cuisine”, a gastronomy classic published in 1961 by Julia Child. (Meryl Streep). During that year, she writes about her experiences every day in a blog that will have multiple followers.

It is classified A, ideal for the whole family.

At 4.15 pm it starts THE BOYS OF MY LIFE starring Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn, Brittany Murphy.

Bev is a smart girl who dreams of moving to New York and becoming a writer; but, at the same time, she is the typical fickle, rebellious, boy-crazy teenager. At a party she meets Ray, a boy not very awake and, a few months later, both are stunned to learn of her unexpected and inadvertent pregnancy.

This tape is rated B.

At 6 pm it starts THE DA VINCI MYSTERY starring Lance Henriksen, C. Thomas Howell, Nicole Sherwin.

An anthropologist must crack the code hidden in the works of Leonardo Da Vinci to find a great secret that could change Christianity forever.

This tape is rated B.

Finally, at 8.30 pm 2012 will be broadcast, DOOMSDAY starring Dale Midkiff, Cliff De Young, Ami Dolenz.

On December 21, 2012, four strangers embark on a journey of faith to an ancient Mayan temple in the heart of Mexico. For the Mayans this date will be the last day of a new era. For NASA scientists it is a cataclysmic polar shift. For the rest of us, it is Judgment Day.

This tape is rated B.

Which one are you going to see?

