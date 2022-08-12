‘The Simpsons’ will explain in its 34th season why it always predicts the future

That ‘The Simpsons’ predict the future has already become commonplace. The last cases were the contagion of Tom Hanks of coronavirus, or other nationals such as Susanna Griso would be in charge of the coverage of the La Palma volcano or the parental Pin that Vox wants to implement throughout Spain.

Homer and Bart in ‘The Simpsons’

On many occasions, the team has responded to these events, reflecting on the clairvoyance of the yellow family and looking for a reason. It is seen that all these thoughts have led them to capture them in a chapter that we can see in season 34 of the series, as Matt Selman has toldwriter, executive producer and showrunner, in an interview with Deadline.

“We’re going to have a pretty crazy concept episode that explains how ‘The Simpsons’ knows the future. This episode will have a lot of crazy stuff, but will explain how ‘The Simpsons’ can predict the future“, has declared Selman, who has also told details of some of the other chapters that will make up the next batch.

Other chapters that will be in the T34

This season there will be two Halloween specials. One of them will be “three scary stories like we always do, but very scary and weird. We have an anime parody of ‘Death Note’, which makes me very excited. The long-running episode is a parody of Stephen King’s book ‘It’ with Krusty as Pennywise.”

On the other hand, there will be Simu Liu from ‘Marvel’s Shang-Chien’ as Lisa’s perfect boyfriend; another in which Homer becomes involved in a conspiracy as he searches for a missing turtle; one where Krusty has some sort of Ellen DeGeneres-type talk show, which surprisingly goes wrong; and Melissa McCarthy, who will play a girl who will compete with Homer.