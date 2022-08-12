The short and minimalist manicure of Kourtney Kardashian

There are few things more pleasant than waking up with another ‘celebrity’ stamp manicure in which to be inspired. At least for us, who are nail freaks… And, of course, if the inspiration also comes from one of our favorite sisters, the Kardashian-Jenner, the ‘hype’ is even greater. In this case the ‘influencer’ is kourtney kardashian who, in great contrast to her sisters, proposes short nailswell maintained and so minimalist that we did not expect it.

This has made us aware that, as much as we have the need to surrender to each and every one of the manicure trends of the moment, perhaps it is a good idea give our nails a break to have them as well cared for and beautiful as Kourt has them right now. We explain how.

Copy the short and healthy nails of Kourtney Kardashian

As she herself confirms in the ‘story’ where she appears her new minimalist manicureKourt seems to be giving her family’s more typical XL nails a break: “I’ve cut my nails and now my baby nails They are back“.

In this sense, and leaving aside the length -because that depends on the taste of each person- we do want to recommend that you give your nails a break before the end of the summer. Surely, with the many exciting trends that have emerged this season, you have surrendered to gel nails or semi-permanent nail polish on more than one occasion. Or what is the same: now they deserve all the cuddles you can give them. How? So.

Remove your traditional, gel or semi-permanent nail polish correctly

Before starting with the care ritual for your manicure, it is important that you remove the previous enamel in a correct way. If you wear gel or semi-permanent nails, we recommend that you go to the salon. If it is not possible, do it at home but do it well. Once you have your nails free of all chemicals, it’s time to cut, file and polish. For this you will need a complete manicure kit. This one, for example:

Once cut and filed to your liking, it is time to apply a strengthening base. Base that, whether you have brittle nails or not, is great after having them enameled with any product. We (and Amazon users) love this one:

In principle, they would already be. However, and as we are aware that not everyone likes to wear bare nails, we suggest you surrender to one of the pastel pink nail polish more beautiful, elegant, timeless and minimalist. Or, put another way, this one from Mavala:

Lastly, it doesn’t hurt to nourish nails and cuticles with a specific product. In this way, you will not only repair possible damage, but you will also help them begin to grow healthier and stronger. Try this Dior cream and you will not want another:

Nails ready, beautiful and healthy to, in a few weeks, show them off again with some of the most powerful and appetizing trends.

Thanks always, Kourt.





