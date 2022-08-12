the reason Kate Moss testified

Kate Moss testified in her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial because she “had” to clear up the rumor that he had pushed her down the stairs, the British supermodel said in a new interview.

Moss, 48, appeared virtually in May during Depp’s trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, to refute testimony that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs when the couple were dating in the 1990s.

I know the truth about Johnny Moss said on the show Desert Island Discsaccording to The Sunday Times. “I know he never pushed me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth,” Moss said.

Moss added that believes in “fairness and justice” in the interview, according to Times.

Moss’s testimony was one of the most publicized moments of the headline-grabbing six-week trial that ended with a jury overwhelmingly ruling in favor of Depp.

She had stated that she fell down some stairs while leaving a hotel in Jamaica during a storm. Depp ran back and took her to her room, she testified.

Depp, now 59, had dated Moss from 1994 to 1997.

Moss also described in the wide-ranging interview an incident in which she was asked to remove her blouse by a photographer at a photo shoot when she was just 15 years old. He said that “I could feel something was wrong, so I grabbed my things and ran.”

Amber Heard appeals verdict in Johnny Depp trial

American actress Amber Heard has decided to appeal the jury’s verdict in the multimillion-dollar libel case she lost to her ex-husband, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean,Johnny Depp.

Heard’s Lawyers36, who starred in the superhero movie Aquaman, they appealed Thursday before the Court of Appeals of the state of Virginia (east coast of the United States).

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict,” he said. in a statement a spokesman for Heard in reference to the constitutional amendment that protects freedom of expression.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he said.

“While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” according to the note.

In June, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages after determining that a Heard column published in Washington Post in 2018 it was defamatory against the actor.

Depp, 59, sued Heard over the op-ed in which, despite not mentioning her ex-husband, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who countersued him, received $2 million for his part in the trial, which was followed live by millions of viewers in the United States and various countries around the world.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense six-week process.

The case presented lurid and intimate details about the private lives of Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected Heard’s request for a new trial, on the grounds that one of the seven jurors was not the man called for the task, but his son, in a case of mistaken identity. .