The photos of Angelina Jolie at 15 years old that prove that she has always been beautiful

At 47 years old, Angelina Jolie is one of the actresses Hollywood most famous, loved and respected both for their impeccable performance on the big screen and for their humanitarian work.

However, like everyone else, the mother of six also went through adolescence. In her case, a very complex one where she began to squander the beauty and talent for which she is known.

This was the complex adolescence of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles, United States, on a sunny June 4, 1975 as a product of the relationship between the actors Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight.

His childhood was deeply marked by the abandonment and absence of his father after his mother decided to separate from him because of his continuous infidelities.

At the age of 8, he began to injure himself and would later begin visiting psychiatric hospitals; ensures Esquire. Adolescence soon arrived and with it the excesses of a very beautiful but defiant young woman.

At 15 years old, Jolie decided that she wanted to take her own life. However, she did not want to do it by her own hand so as not to devastate her loved ones, so she looked for a hitman; pointed out the middle.

Fortunately for her, that criminal decided to act as a psychologist when she contacted him to kill her and advised her to think twice. Angelina did and changed her mind.

From that moment, although broken by the circumstances of his life, The then fifteen-year-old decided to focus on changing her destiny and start fighting for her dreams.

During that hectic time of his life, He began to venture into the medium as a model. From his first sessions as a teenager, there are many postcards circulating.

Like the ones taken by Harry Langdon in 1991. In these photos, in addition to the great beauty he inherited from his mother, shows a strong resemblance to Shilohhis first biological daughter with his ex Brad Pitt.

Next, we show you 7 photos of Angelina Jolie to his three decades of life where he not only proves that she has always been beautiful and talentedbut also how much Shiloh resembles him:

The photos of Angelina Jolie at 15 years old that prove that she has always been beautiful

Angelina Jolie exuded confidence, self-confidence, beauty and innate talent in front of the cameras in this first professional photo session when I was about 15 years old.

From this time of her life, according to the aforementioned magazine, the actress admitted in her adulthood that she was a difficult teenager that he misbehaved, hit his companions and mistreated his pets.

As for his career, the famous knew that she wanted to be an actress since she was 10 years old Y started studying acting. However, four years later, she left her to model on the catwalks of the world.

Later this one arrived photo shoot with which the then aspiring actress pleasantly surprised Langdon, who knew nothing about her, with its riot of security and versatility.

During his adolescence, he also he dreamed of founding a funeral home and directing it. In addition, she had a punk style and her classmates made fun of her because she was very skinny and wore dental braces.

Although she hid so much, the young woman with the angelic face eventually healed. Later, after her experience as a model, he resumed his acting career and quickly took off.

In its beginnings, Angelina Jolie headlined videos of bands like The Rolling Stones. Likewise, although his first performance was in Lookin’ to Get Out with his father in 1982, his official debut was with cyborg 2 in 1993.

The rest is a story with its own happy ending that the also film director and renowned UN ambassador, with almost three decades of impeccable artistic career, continues to write.