The most varied: the candidates to replace Checo Pérez in 2024

Being in one of the biggest teams in Formula 1, Czech Perez He has to know how to live with the pressure that results demand and, above all, with a leader as demanding as Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing’s main adviser.

Czech Perez signed a contract with the Austrian team until 2024 so, after that time, Red Bull Racing would make a change. In this way, he is already evaluating which drivers could replace the Mexican in the future since Max Verstappen seems immovable.

Pérez is third in the championship

To begin with, the best known is Yuki Tsuonda but his inconsistency does not convince Red Bull. In this way, the directors analyze raising a junior driver to the first team when the time comes to replace Checo Pérez.

The main target is reserve driver Liam Lawson who hails from New Zealand and has participated in a season in F2 and the DTM in 2021, where he finished second in the standings. Currently, he participates in Formula 2.

Red Bull wants to remain one of the best brands in F1

Two young men for one place

On the other hand, another of those who could replace the Guadalajara Czech Perez is Jehan Daruvala who was born in India is another of those in the pipeline since the young man is fifth after a consistent campaign by obtaining five second places and an aggregate third.

Lastly, there is Dennis Hauger who is just 19 years old and claimed a career title but in his debut campaign in Formula 3 in 2020 with Hitech, he performed poorly and managed just one podium finish, before switching to junior power. Premium for 2021.