The most varied: the candidates to replace Checo Pérez in 2024

Being in one of the biggest teams in Formula 1, Czech Perez He has to know how to live with the pressure that results demand and, above all, with a leader as demanding as Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing’s main adviser.

Czech Perez signed a contract with the Austrian team until 2024 so, after that time, Red Bull Racing would make a change. In this way, he is already evaluating which drivers could replace the Mexican in the future since Max Verstappen seems immovable.

Pérez is third in the championship

To begin with, the best known is Yuki Tsuonda but his inconsistency does not convince Red Bull. In this way, the directors analyze raising a junior driver to the first team when the time comes to replace Checo Pérez.

