The lucrative business of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with a van

They are one of the most stable and envied couples in Hollywood. In addition, they have also shown signs of being good with the accounts: know the lucrative business of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with a truck of 140 thousand dollars.

August 12, 2022 00:42

They met on the set of one of the most famous sitcoms of the ’90s: That’70s Show. After 10 years of friendship, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of the most stable and envied couples in all of Hollywood. They married in 2015 and together they have two children: Wyatt, seven years old; and Dimitri, five.

Also, this duo has also shown signs of having a good eye for business: together they created a wine brand called “Quarantine Wine” (Quarantine wine) during the toughest months of the pandemic. The sales of this initiative were destined to the families most affected by the coronavirus in one of the most supportive acts by a famous person in relation to COVID.

Nevertheless, Kutcher and Kunis also received a lucrative deal when they purchased a Mercedes Benz van worth $140,000.. According to reports from the Daily Mail newspaper, the couple opted for this fully equipped model that serves as a kind of “second home”.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Although this Mercedes was acquired during a vacation period in the post-pandemic era, the truth is that it can also serve as a home thanks to a spacious interior and having all the comforts and luxuries that can be found in any mansion. The couple has even been photographed with their two children aboard this van.

Mila Kunis in her Mercedes

These types of vehicles are a ‘house brand’ for the German manufacturer: in addition to the characteristic Mercedes supercars, these equipped Vans are one of the best alternatives for families who want to get away without losing an iota of elegance and technology that characterizes the Teutonic brand.