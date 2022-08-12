The last whim of the famous: buses and caravans (luxury, of course) | People

Caravans have long been considered a somewhat modest means of travel. A choice that combines transportation and accommodation and that can allow you to enjoy a vacation at lower prices, assuming that the comforts that they offer have little or nothing to do with those of a five-star hotel. However, this conception has changed a lot in recent years and the option of touring the world with the house in bed is gaining more and more followers, also among the great stars of Hollywood and the music industry. Some use them for tourism, others to move between cities while they are promoting or as a dressing room during their filming or tours, but what all celebrity caravans have in common are their enormous dimensions, their typical comforts of a resort of luxury and its millionaire prices.

At the beginning of July, all the details of Dolly Parton’s luxurious mansion on wheels, now parked, were released. In this case, more than a caravan, it is a bus. baptized as Suite 1986, It measures around 14 meters and with it he has traveled more than 500,000 kilometers and visited more than 60 cities in the United States. It houses all kinds of luxuries and personal belongings of the country music star — like a display case for her wigs, a large bed with pink velvet sheets, or a Parisian-inspired dresser — and is available to rent from $10,000, with a stay two night minimum. The Dollybus is one more attraction within one of the hotel complexes included under the Dollywood label, the universe created in the image and likeness of the artist, which also includes a theme park inspired by Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, numerous hotels Y spas and a water park.

Another celebrity who has not wanted to do without having her own home on the road is Jennifer Lopez. The Bronx diva owns a 115-square-meter caravan, dimensions that have little to envy those of a house. It’s valued at $2 million and, like Parton’s, is also available to rent when the singer isn’t using it for between $400 and $850 a night. She gets the name of baby-girl and, judging by the published images, it does not lack detail. It has two spacious floors and its luxurious amenities include a huge leather sofa, furniture made from materials such as granite or marble, and all kinds of image and audio technologies, including everything from large televisions to state-of-the-art audio installations. generation. An exclusive design by Anderson Mobile Estates, an American company specializing in this type of high-end vehicle, completely customizable to the customer’s taste.

This company also built Will Smith’s caravan. Baptized as Heat (the heat, in English), the actor acquired it in 2000 to use it during the filming of his films. It measures 16.7 meters in length, has two floors and its value reaches 2.5 million dollars. Its luxuries include a projection room with a 100-inch screen and capacity for thirty people, a generous lounge, a bathroom with sauna, top-quality materials such as granite or leather, and technological devices everywhere.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s caravan has nothing to envy to the previous ones: it is 16 meters long with four modules that can be extended to further expand the space when desired. It includes, of course, all the necessary amenities to enjoy your stay with eccentric details such as two fireplaces and a large recycled glass shower valued at more than 40,000 euros.

Eccentricities are also not lacking in Justin Bieber’s mobile home. The Canadian singer acquired in 2020 a bus converted into a luxurious mansion for 2.5 million dollars that accompanies him during his tours and that he himself was in charge of teaching in the American edition of the magazine G.Q.. Equipped to the last detail, it offers wonders such as underfloor heating, ceilings with LED lights, steam shower and infrared sauna.

Other celebrities, after years traveling the roads with the house in tow, have decided to do without theirs. That is the case of Tom Hanks. The legendary actor auctioned his mobile home last year: the luxurious home on wheels that accompanied him during the filming of films such as Forrest Gump either apollo 13. It was sold for almost 200,000 euros, a figure that is almost insignificant when compared to those of his colleagues.

Among so much luxury on wheels, Chris Hemsworth’s is also surprising for its more modest dimensions. It is a model from the Australian company Lotus Trooper prepared to cross all types of terrain, which, despite its smaller size, incorporates comforts such as Italian leather sofas or a designer kitchen inside. With this caravan, the actor who puts Thor’s face in the Marvel universe has enjoyed getaways with his family, as he himself has shown on his social networks.

Whether it’s for enjoying road trips or as a place to rest between concerts or shoots, it’s clear that the possibility of having the comforts of home on the go is something that the biggest stars of music and cinema do not they have been able to resist. Rolling eccentricities that reinvent the concept of caravanning popularized in the sixties thanks to the movement hippy and they acquire aesthetics that seem more apt to appear in a movie of transformers than to roll on the road.