The Kardashians cheer on North West at their basketball game

NorthWest, The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is a totally versatile girl. In the artistic field, there is nothing that can resist her, because a few weeks ago she was awarded a front row seat at Paris Fashion Week and also has a great passion for paintings and special effects makeup. . But there is something that she is also great at and that is sports. Specific, basketball.

Kim Kardashian always goes to watch the games from North and is even accompanied by her ex-husband –although they do not have a very good relationship, they come together when it comes to something important for one of their four children in common–, but this weekend, Kim’s escorts to see North West play have been a very special cheer squad: her nieces and her sister Khloé. In the stands were True Thompson, (Khloé’s daughter) and Dream Kardashian (Rob’s girl, the most unknown brother in the family) and Penelope Disick (Kourtney’s daughter). In other words, the third generation of the ‘klan’ has come together to cheer on the older cousin in the basketball game.

The image was posted on Instagram Stories by Natalie Halcro, an ‘influencer’ and close friend of Kim who also took her two-year-old daughter Dove to enjoy the day. “Come on North 🏀”added Natalie in the photo in which part of the ‘klan’ appears.

As we told you, Kim Kardashian always attends to see North play, and that is, mother and daughter have a very good relationship. The businesswoman has once said that the 9-year-old girl is like her best friend and they share a lot of moments together, dressed as twins and even wearing matching piercings.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

