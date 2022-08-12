The Kardashians are back with a new reality show on Disney+

Is it time to remember the best moments of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? Evidently.

Why you should rewatch ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ from the beginning.

Calm down, we are also very excited! After Kim Kardashian explained the reasons why hers was a successful reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was coming to an end in 2021, we were left very sad. Although the sadness did not last long when we found out that they would continue on television and that had signed a long-term contract with ‘Hulu’, owned by Disney. And there we are!

With the year 2022 comes new news. His new program ‘The Kardashian’ will be available in Spain through Disney +. And the countdown begins! It is true that we are always attentive to all his movements through social networks and that we are also finding out about the latest news in his life. Khloé’s problems with Tristan Thompson, romantic evenings Kourtney, Kim and Kendall… But! it’s never enough!

The Kardashians know we were eager to find out more about their new show, and they just released the premiere date for it: April 14th. And we also have the first trailer! In the video, we are shown a lot of images of the couple of the moment, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, in addition to some statements by Kim in which she affirms that Kris Jenner was never so happy about her commitments. And no, unfortunately, Pete Davidson does not appear, although we are shown something about Kim’s trip to New York to film ‘Saturday Night Live’, where she started it all. Here we leave it:

Ben Winston will executive produce alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner. A few weeks ago, the platform published the first preview in addition to the ‘promo’: “When the countdown to end of the year ends, the countdown begins for our reality show“.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“New year, new show, new beginnings. Are you ready to get closer than ever? #TheKardashians”the photo caption left us wanting more information…

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Soon we will be able to be aware of everything that happens in the life of this media family that we like so much. At the moment, it has been considered as a “new and intimate tour for the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.”

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a news, fashion and beauty editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io