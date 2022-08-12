The Kardashian family lands on Disney + this 2022

MADRID, 3 Jan. (CultureLeisure) –

With the countdown to 2022 already over, now another new one long awaited by the public arrives: that of the arrival of the Kardashians on Disney +. The most famous family of American reality shows plans to premiere its new show, ‘The Kardashians’, on the platform this year and, for this, a first advance arrives.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for a new television stage. After succeeding with his reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which had 20 seasons and 280 broadcast between 2007 and 2021 and had numerous spin-offs; now the clan arrives at Disney + with a new show that aspires to be a clear successor in this universe that has captured audiences from all over the world.

‘The Kardashians’ will take a new and intimate tour of the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Start the count down! The new series of The Kardashians, coming soon #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KGGdmZoTB7 — Disney+ Spain (@DisneyPlusES) January 3, 2022

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. ‘The Kardashians’ aspires to be one of the most anticipated television premieres of 2022.