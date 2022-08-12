The hot photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that deny their separation

The actress, singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez was seen at this time with her husband the actor Ben Affleck very in love and affectionate with their children. After all the rumors about the couple’s separation days after their marriage, everything finally came to nothing.

The couple was forced to separate due to work commitments, first from Ben Affleck who had to return to Los Angeles to work on his next project. In the meantime Jennifer he stayed in Europe enjoying a bit of his stay on that continent.

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck these days were taken away so that the flame of the love. They made this resolution together since the distance makes the couple more eager to see each other in the reunion and thus enjoy more of the time they spend together.

After the lunch they had Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez along with her children Emme and Maximilian, and his children Violet and Samuel. while i was having lunch Jennifer gently caressed the head of her husband who allowed himself to be pampered by her, both lavished loveand Violet tried to intervene in the couple’s conversation.

Ben Affleck He was wearing jeans and a green T-shirt, while holding a package of Dunkin’ Donuts in his hand next to a coffee. This place is one of the actor’s favorites to buy sweets. After kissing, each one had to go their own way to carry out their obligations for the day.

Source: Instagram jen.jlover

While Jennifer Lopez She was wearing gym clothes, which presupposes that she was ready to go to the gym or do some physical activity. She wears an all-black fitness outfit and sneakers wearing a white top to take advantage of the last days of heat that are left before the next arrival of autumn. What we can be sure of is that the couple is not in crisis and that they maintain the same love always, especially Ben Affleck.