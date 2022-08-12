The eighties spirit of the G Men revives this bridge in theaters

A musical with songs by Hombres G, a survival thriller starring Idris Elba or a Indian version of ‘Forrest Gump’ are some of the premieres that star in the movie billboard this weekend.

‘I’m going to have a good time’, a musical to the rhythm of Hombres G

Raúl Arévalo, Karla Souza and Dani Rovira lead the cast of this romantic music with songs by Hombres G directed by David Serrano (‘Days of football’, ‘Today I can’t get up’).

Set in the city of Valladolid in the year 1989, the story follows David and Layla, two elementary school children who share their obsession with the famous music group and who almost three decades later meet again.

‘The beast’, Idris Elba chased by a lion

The British Idris Elba plays a recently widowed man with two daughters chased by an imposing lion in South Africa in this survival thriller directed by Baltasar Kormakur, responsible for titles like ‘Everest’, ‘Jar City’ or ‘2 Guns’.

Dr. Nate Samuels (Elba) returns to the country where he met his wife to visit an animal reserve with his daughters. But what begins as a relaxing trip turns into a nightmare when a lion that has escaped from some poachers begins to chase them.

Diane Keaton ‘With gray hair and crazy’

A 30-year-old woman magically wakes up in the body of a 70-year-old woman and discovers that old age is not what he imagined in this film starring Diane Keaton.

Also directed by actress Katie Aselton, who is facing her third film as director after ‘The Freebie’ (2010) and ‘Black Rock’ (2012).

The Indian version of ‘Forrest Gump’

With the title of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Indian version of ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) starring Aamir Khan, one of the Bollywood’s most influential actors.

Robert Zemeckis’ original film won six Oscars, including best adapted screenplay, director, picture and actor for Tom Hanks. The events of Indian history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, an autistic man who has a keen understanding of emotions.