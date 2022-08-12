The adaptation of “Sandman” is the great revelation of Netflix

During the “La Rosquita Fandome” segment of “Café La Vuelta Nacional”, we refer to the great adaptation made by Netflix and Warner Bros, about the character “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman. With an enormous interpretation of the English actor Tom Sturridge, personifying a gloomy and gloomy Morpheus, the King of Dreams, and also, well accompanied by a renowned cast made up of Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Boy Holdbrook (Narcos) and David Thelwis (Harry Potter), among others.



https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/La-Rosquita-Fandome-11-de-agosto.mp3

TO DOWNLOAD

Also, we mention the premieres of “Los Ladrones”, a national documentary about “The Robbery of the Century”, available on Netflix. For its part, Star+ premiered a police series called “By Mandate of Heaven” with Andrew Gardfield (Spiderman); and Disney+ released the “I’m Groot” (Vin Diesel) animated shorts.

Coffee La Vuelta Nacionalfrom Monday to Friday, from 10:00 p.m. to 00:00 p.m.

Driving: David Oliva

Columnist: Ezequiel Fuentes Sauma

Technical Operation and Musicalization: Sebastián Sorianello