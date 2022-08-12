The 8 steps of the million: he won and decided not to return because he ended up stressed

Lucas became the big winner of The 8 Million Steps. Nevertheless, the young man was surprised to reveal that he would not return to the program for the second million.

The participant accumulated 7 green lights just like his rival, Agostina. For this reason, the destination of the jackpot was decided by means of an approximation question asked by the invited jury, Teresa Calandra: How old is Jennifer Aniston?

READ MORE: Guido Kaczka had to get serious with the winner of The 8 Million Steps and give him an ultimatum

Agostina wrote 45 while Lucas chose number 58, establishing himself as the big winner of the issue.

“It was hard, huh”the participant was sincere with a big smile on his face. “The truth… incredible but it was complicated”assured seconds later.

Then, Guido Kaczka asked him if he wanted to return to the program to compete for two million pesos. “It’s not, uh…I think I’m getting off,” Lucas expressed, hesitant and then underlined: “It’s a lot of stress, I’m very nervous.”

related note

“Up here?”, the driver retorted, visibly surprised. “Up here”confirmed the winner. “Because of the nerves you went through?”Guido wanted to know. “Yes, that’s it”, the young man replied.

Hearing his words, Kaczka analyzed: “You? As a soccer forward? You will have had definitions for penalties…”. “Yes Yes. But this is something else.” he assured. “Seriously? Lucas… Really? the animator sought for the participant to reconsider his decision.

“You have to tell me formally because I keep asking”Guido warned him. “So far I’m fine” Lucas replied, once again.

Lucas is a footballer, he won the 8 million steps and decided not to compete again / photo: eltrecetv

Lucas made a perfect run to the final of The 8 Million Steps

Lucas is a forward soccer player. He played in Argentina, Thailand, Nicaragua and Vietnam, and despite the fact that he made a perfect run towards the final of The 8 million steps, he decided not to return due to the stress he experienced when participating.

related note

While the young man received the giant check in his hands, Martín Liberman praised the journey he made to keep the million pesos. “He made the perfect path”, informed the jury of the program.

“You say?”, Lucas joked with tears in his eyes. “7 out of 10 in the final and in the two approaches that you were in the program you were the one that was the closest”detailed the sports journalist.