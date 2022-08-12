The 16 best science fiction movies that we can watch on Netflix right now

In 1902 Georges Méliès traveled to the moon with his silent cinema and with it began, almost without knowing it, one of the most prolific genres of cinema today, science fiction.

Since then, the evolution of science fiction in cinema it has left us with futuristic dystopias, monsters, space and time travel, robots, aliens and superheroes, and the list keeps growing.

Platforms like Netflix have a large catalog of science fiction movies, and although they are not essential in the genre like Matrix either the wonderful bladerunner from 1982 , there are real gems that we love. And since sharing is living, we have reviewed everything that is available on Netflix and these are our favorite sci-fi movies. Now only the popcorn is missing and we can start.

Spiderhead (2022)

Joseph Kosinski directed what this year has become in its own right one of the the best premieres of 2022 , Top Gun: Maverick. But on Netflix it has a movie with Chris Hemsworth which is based on the novella by George Saunders. A bet that mixes science fiction, thriller and prison drama.

Ghostbusters (1984)





The first of the films of the ghostbusters franchise is the best of all, and I am not afraid to declare that this is an axiom. Ivan Reitman’s masterpiece marked a milestone in the world of horror and science fiction. Unmissable and wonderful.

Spiderman: Homecoming (2017)

We are going to take advantage of the fact that Netflix has this fantasy from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its catalog to enjoy it to the fullest. Tom Holland’s film and Zendaya it is the cover letter of this new SpidermanAnd we couldn’t like it more.

ET, the extraterrestrial (1982)





There is no doubt that ET is one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies and a real gift for family sci-fi lovers. It was the first appearance of Drew Barrymore in the cinema and it is the story of a friendship and the love of the family. We love.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

The cast of this doomsday movie is simply wonderful: it starts with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, but we also see Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande among others. Wonderful. It is one of the best movies of 2021 Y a sci-fi comedy with a powerful hidden message about climate changebut with a lot of humour.

Annihilation (2018)

Directed by Alex Garland (who absolutely wowed us with Ex Machina ) and based on Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name . And if these two things are not enough, we will tell you that it is starring Natalie Portman. She plays a biologist who, together with a group of scientists, ventures to a region of the United States that does not follow the laws of physics and that hides many secrets.

The Adam Project (2022)

Shawn Levy (who amazed us with FreeGuy, what you can watch on Disney+ ) is one of those movies that mix a good cast, with lots of action and time travel. As protagonists, Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, but there is much more because we can see Zoe Saldana Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner among others.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve, who has more recently fascinated us with the impressive dunes (you can watch it on HBO Max ), is capable of making visually spectacular pieces like this sequel to Blade Runner. With Ryan Gosling Anne of Arms Jared Leto and Harrison Fordis a good way to spend an afternoon at home enjoying a future in which androids and humans coexist.

Okay (2017)

Before Bong Joon-ho achieved world fame with the wonderful parasites the Korean director was already a science fiction genius and ok is a good example of it. The plot unfolds in a future in which the meat industry falters and he needs a new (and questionable) superpig program to fix the situation. Science fiction of the kind that, like Black Mirror, tells us “it could happen”.

Paradise Hill (2019)

Emma Roberts stars in this feminist dystopia what is the film debut by Spanish director Alice Waddington. A wonderful visual style for this boarding school for rebellious girls in which we can also see Milla Jovovich. A low budget science fiction bet.

Divergent (2014)





Before succeeding with Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley became a hero in a classic teen story. The film, based on the novel Divergent by Veronica Roth is a science fiction adventure in a dystopian world in which each person is selected according to their abilities.

During the Storm (2018)

A science fiction thriller with a Spanish stamp and starring Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Álvaro Morte, Javier Gutiérrez and Miquel Fernández. Repartazo directed by Oriol Paulo that plays with timelines and what a change in the past can affect in the future.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)





We love princess mononokebut we label it more as fantasy than as science fiction, but both studio ghibli movies share a common message. this time the plot is set in an increasingly less dystopian future in which the climate crisis has caused irreversible changes.

Back to the Future (1985)





It wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t more than one eighties movie on this list, and nothing better than this sci-fi classic that ages like few others, and that is for the experts one of best sci-fi movies ever . Time travel in a Delorean and lots and lots of humour.

Of Love and Monsters (2019)

Monsters, comedy and love mixed in a youth film . We bought. is also starring Dylan O’Brienwho became known for being the protagonist of the maze runnerso it’s a win win that already hooked us with the trailer.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Science fiction is not a genre just for adults, and this animated film is just an opportunity to see for yourself. According to Espinof experts, it is wonderful . And it is that this bet overflows fun, excitement and sci-fi charm.

