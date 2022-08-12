Vin Diesel Says “Real Gamers” Are Excited For ARK 2 And ARK: Survival Is The Best Game

Vin Diesel, actor known for his participation in Fast and Furious and many other action productions, will be the face of Ark 2, the new project of Studio Wildcard. Apparently, the actor is really excited about this production to the extent that he made a post on Instagram in which he assured that it is a game that has “real gamers” hyped.

In a post on Instagram, Diesel shared the new trailer for Ark 2 and showed his hype for this project. There he assured that ARK: Survival Evolved is the best game out there and he says it was his son who introduced him to the world of Studio Wildcard.

Later, he said that “any real gamer” is excited for Ark 2, which means that you may not enjoy it as much if your hype for this project is low. We are not willing to contradict Vin Diesel and will force ourselves to get excited about Ark 2 so as not to lose our true gamer credentials.

“The best game out there right now is ARK Survival Evolved... my son introduced me to the game many years ago. Then [el estudio] Wildcard and all the geniuses there asked me to lead the IP into the TV and film space…an honor I can’t even begin to describe. Any serious gamer is excited for ARK 2! But I’m excited for all of you to see the development of the franchise on the big screen. Stay tuned,” Vin Diesel said.

What did you think of Vin Diesel’s statements? are you excited about Ark 2 Or are you not a “real gamer”? Tell us in the comments.

Ark 2 will debut sometime in 2023 on Xbox Game Pass. Follow this link to see more news related to this title.

