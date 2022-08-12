Southwest Airlines employees celebrate passenger’s 104th birthday

55 percent of brands grow because they manage to increase consumer loyalty.

Nearly 80 percent of consumers say that good value for money is key to brand loyalty.

Loyalty cards continue to be a key element for brands to maintain contact and trust with their customers.

The fidelity of a brand by consumers is achieved with the attention and services that it offers to its customers. A clear example was recorded by the Southwest Airlines employees who won over consumers after celebrating a passenger’s 104th birthday.

Although it may seem like a difficult task, customer loyalty consists of retaining earned customers, who continue to buy your products or services thanks to the positive experiences they have had with your company. So for this, a set of satisfactory interactions is necessary, which will develop a long-term relationship of trust with customers.

According to data compiled by Invesp, it shows that retaining customers can bring benefits to a business, but even so, 44 percent of companies focus on acquisition, and only 18 percent focus on retention.

In this sense, an analysis in Admap, which includes Warc in the latest research, shows that brand loyalty is more important when establishing a growth rate, its penetration or occasional consumers.

The history of Southwest Airlines

The story that has moved many people has as its protagonist southwest Airlinesas he recently went the extra mile to celebrate a very special passenger’s birthday.

In 2018, Mrs. Jane Smithfrom San Francisco, California, flew with the Southwest Airlines team from San Francisco to Las Vegas to celebrate her 100th birthday. That’s when she first befriended the flight crew.

Since then, Southwest employees Bryan Dal Portoa, a San Francisco customer service supervisor, and Nisha Chinn, a San Francisco customer service manager, have grown closer to Smith and his family.

For the past two years, Smith’s plans for her birthday trips have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, they scheduled a trip to Las Vegas for this 2022.

So Southwest employees printed certificates for agents to greet her as she passed through the San Francisco airport. However, two days before her planned trip to Las Vegas, on March 24, 2022, Ella Smith fell ill and had to cancel.

Although the trip could not be made, the airline celebrated the birthday of its special passengerso they brought him a cake, an orchid and some gifts from Southwest Airlines.

“Celebrating a birthday at Southwest Airlines is always a special occasion. However, there was nothing like honoring and celebrating the life of someone as sweet as Mama Jane year after year.” Chinn said in a press release.

Although it seems like a crazy action, it shows the way in which the brand wants to build customer loyalty. In this sense, Southwest Airlines is not the only brand that has carried out this type of strategy for its consumers, as there is the technology company HP, which in April remembered its worker number eight and celebrated her 102nd birthday. registered through a LinkedIn post, where he demonstrated the importance of his employees in the company.

In this sense, the brands that grow the most are those that have the most solid foundations and carry out this type of strategy to continue attracting new followers.

