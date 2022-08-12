Son of Kylie Jenner fills social networks with tenderness in a new video of the socialite

Kylie Jenner’s son filled social networks with tenderness in a new video shared by the socialite. The five-month-old, whose name has not yet been revealed, made his debut for his mom’s brand, Kylie Baby.

Since it was revealed that Kylie Jenner She was pregnant, her fans couldn’t wait to meet the little one. Although little by little she has been revealing her identity, his name is something that remains a mystery.

This was the debut of Kylie Jenner’s son in the brand for babies of the socialite

Kylie Jenner shows once again that she has the soul of an entrepreneur and this time she decided to venture into the world of baby skin care. Having a 4-year-old daughter and a five-month-old baby, Kylie Baby was the perfect business for her.

In order to promote his products he has used the image of his daughter Stormy in various videos and photos. This time it was the turn of the smallest of the house who acted as a model to present one of the moisturizing creams.

In the short we can see fragments of Kylie Jenner’s son’s room and Travis ScottStormi also appears for a few seconds and as cherry on the cake the beautiful legs of the five-month-old.

The businesswoman’s followers did not go unnoticed by her appearance and left comments such as: “It’s so cute!”, “The Webster Brothers melt my heart.”, “We already want to see the baby, Kylie!” and “The cutest little legs I’ve seen today.”

Watch here the video of the baby of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott