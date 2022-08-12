Sofia Carson: who is the boyfriend of the actress of Badly Wounded Hearts | Purple Hearts | United States Celeb | FAME

In “wounded hearts”, we have been able to see the love story of the characters played by Nicholas Galitzine and Sophie Carson. However, the personal life of the protagonist of the netflix movie It is very different from fiction.

The actress has several years in the entertainment industry and is known for her role in the disney movie Channel, “Descendants”. In addition, he signed with Hollywood Records to release his album “Rotten to the Core”.

“Wounded Hearts” shows how Cassie accidentally fell in love with Luke. and much of the public seems to have liked this story. For this reason, some wonder Carson’s love life off screens.

WHO IS SOFIA CARSON’S BOYFRIEND?

Sofia Carson’s private life is largely a mystery. During an interview with “Extra” in January 2022, the actress explained that keeping your privacy private is a decision”absolutely intentional”. Therefore, she did not say whether or not she was currently in a relationship, and what he wanted to share was his work.

“For me, it’s about my art, music and movies that I present to the world and not about my personal life.”, explained the 29-year-old artist. “I still love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but definitely it was a choice to keep my private life private because this is not about this for me. It’s about more than that”.

Despite his reservation, we know some of the relationships he has maintained over time. She has been romantically linked to Manolo González Vergara, the son of Sofía Vergarathe star of Modern Family.

Sofia Carson and Manolo González Vergara embracing in 2016 (Photo: Sofia Carson / Instagram)

Although the relationship was never confirmed, many assumed it was true after they will be photographed embracing in 2016. Two years later, the rumors increased when the Manolo shared a video on social networks in which he appeared doing squats with her in his arms.

WHAT HAS SOFIA CARSON SAID ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE?

Although he tries to keep his romantic relationships private, love is the central theme of his musicas well as disappointments. Sofia Carson has confessed that she is afraid of falling deeply in love with her partner.

“All my life I’ve been afraid of falling in love, just because it means being vulnerable and being hurt.”, he explained in 2017, when he was advertising one of his songs. “For me, it’s about finding strength in vulnerability and looking the person you love in the eye and saying, ‘You can tell me all your ins and outs.’ Don’t be afraid, because it will only make loving you easier.’ It’s a really beautiful and vulnerable love song that’s kind of sexy too.”.

Also, in an interview with “Cosmopolitan” in 2019, he said that he did not want to have a relationship with anyone in the entertainment industry.

“I have never tried dating apps. I made the decision about two years ago that I don’t want to date anyone in the (entertainment) business. So, as you can imagine, that makes it a bit difficult. For now, it’s easier to focus on work and friends”, he commented.

TRAILER OF “HURT HEARTS”