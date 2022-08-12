So are the new locations of the Fortnite map inspired by Dragon Ball

Recently, the official Fortnite Twitter account revealed the date on which Dragon Ball would finally be arriving at Fortnite, this day would be next August 16, in which cosmetics such as skins, pickaxes, and emotes related to the fighting anime series will land in the in-game store. Some of the items that we will find that day in the game are already known, but the new locations of the Fortnite map inspired by Dragon Ball have also been revealed.

In the images shared by @MyBunnyMay On Twitter, we can see some locations referencing iconic places or moments from the series. The most striking location is the famous Kame House where Master Roshi resides.. A place really appreciated by fans. This one will be found near the fallen statue of “The foundation”. Capsule Corp capsules are also found around the map. Here, @MyBunnyMayIt shows that you can get some beach chairs next to an umbrella.

New Fortnite Map Locations Inspired by Dragon Ball

Finally, the thematic background that the game lobby will have during the event was revealed; showing the Kame House again in a beautiful sunset, which really looks spectacular. We can’t wait any longer to get hold of the skins that will come to the game due to the collaboration with dragon ball.