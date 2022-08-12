Selena Gomez was the nanny of the daughter of a famous singer

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress with international recognition, who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved of the show.

The artist of Latin descent, who was diagnosed with anxiety and bipolar disorder a few years ago, has asked people who feel bad, to go to therapy, and He has been seen vulnerable in front of his fans.

But aside from shining on stage and also being an activist, a few years ago, Selena had a job as a babysitter and take care of the children of a famous.

Who is it about?

We talked about nothing more and nothing less than Jessica Simpsonit was she herself who told that Gomez took care of his daughter Maxwell and he also accompanied her to her first concert, at that time it was with the singer Olivia Rodrigo.

In a chat with Suneel Gupta for an Instagram Live, Simpson narrated that, although he was a little sad that his daughter did not want to be at her concert, he was glad that Selena was by Maxwell’s side to live that first experience.

“I was sad when Maxwell was able to go to his first concert. He went to see Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez was his babysitter. So he went with Selena. He met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister, and so Max was able to go to his first concert”, explained the 42-year-old interpreter.

Jessica commented that her daughter had already seen her sing with Willie Nelson, but that she had never had the experience of a full concert, until she was able to do it in the company of Selena Gomez.

“I always thought I’d go with her to her first concert. But she’s 10, she got to see a live show by Olivia Rodrigo. She met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister (Gracie Elliot Teefey, age nine), so that Max was able to go to his first concert with them,” Simpson recalled.

Likewise, he I thanked Selena for being a good babysitter.

“Thanks to Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thanks to Selena for being a great babysitter,” he said.