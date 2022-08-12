Selena Gomez: From cute girl to elegant woman
- Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1992. She is American, but has Latin roots.
- He ventured into the artistic medium at the age of 10 on the program ‘Barney and his friends’, where he remained until 2004.
- The role that launched her to stardom was that of ‘Alex Russo’ in the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, which she played from 2007 to 2012.
- It was in 2009 when she entered the world of music, along with her career as an actress.
- He has done dubbing and produced television series.
- Selena has stood out because she is always in fashion and sets trends with her looks. She has been the image for various clothing brands and has her own line of beauty products.
Now, at 30 years old, she already has a consolidated career and what a trend she has set with the looks she has worn throughout her career. Here we share a review of her image changes.
From a tender girl to a nice sorceress and her foray into music
Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. At just 10 years old, she made her debut on the small screen in the series ‘Barney and his friends’where he stayed until 2004.
In his childhood stage, he made some small participations in several films, such as ‘Spyminis 3D’ (2003), until his big break came when he starred in the series ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ (2007-2012), of Disney Channelwhere he played ‘Alex Russo’the character that catapulted her to fame.
It was in 2009 when he combined acting with music by forming the band Selena Gomez & The Scenewith which he released songs like ‘Love you like a love song’.
A fashionable young woman and a consolidated career
For the year 2012, Selena was part of the cast of the film ‘Spring breakers’in which she had already left behind her image as a girl and a tender adolescent, to look like a young, fresh woman passionate about fashion.
It was around this time that he released his solo album titled ‘star dance’from which his success stemmed ‘Come & get it’.
As part of her acting career, she has also done dubbing, and it was in 2012 when she stood out for giving voice to the nice vampire ‘Mavis’ in the first film of the saga ‘Transylvania hotel’which has four films and Selena has participated in all of them.
Always in trend
Along with her musical and acting career, Selena also ventured into the world of fashion and has been the image of several clothing brands, she has even designed her own clothing collections.
And as if her success weren’t enough, in mid-2020 she made her debut as a businesswoman by launching her own beauty line called RareBeauty.
The artist has stood out because she is always innovating with her looks and setting trends. She has gone from long hair to short hair, straight hair to wavy hair and even once she was blonde, and all of her styles have been incredible.