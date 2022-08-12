Selena Gomez: From cute girl to elegant woman

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1992. She is American, but has Latin roots.

He ventured into the artistic medium at the age of 10 on the program ‘Barney and his friends’, where he remained until 2004.

The role that launched her to stardom was that of ‘Alex Russo’ in the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, which she played from 2007 to 2012.

It was in 2009 when she entered the world of music, along with her career as an actress.

He has done dubbing and produced television series.

Selena has stood out because she is always in fashion and sets trends with her looks. She has been the image for various clothing brands and has her own line of beauty products.

American actress and singer with Latin roots Selena Gomez She is one of the most internationally recognized young artists, in addition, she has earned the affection of the public that has grown up with her, since she started in the artistic medium from a very young age.

Now, at 30 years old, she already has a consolidated career and what a trend she has set with the looks she has worn throughout her career. Here we share a review of her image changes.

From a tender girl to a nice sorceress and her foray into music

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. At just 10 years old, she made her debut on the small screen in the series ‘Barney and his friends’where he stayed until 2004.

In his childhood stage, he made some small participations in several films, such as ‘Spyminis 3D’ (2003), until his big break came when he starred in the series ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ (2007-2012), of Disney Channelwhere he played ‘Alex Russo’the character that catapulted her to fame.

being ‘Disney girl’already as a teenager, starred in several films on the children’s and youth channel, including ‘Princess Protection Program’ (2009), where he shared credits with Demi lovato. She also participated in the film ‘Ramona & Beezus’ (2010).

It was in 2009 when he combined acting with music by forming the band Selena Gomez & The Scenewith which he released songs like ‘Love you like a love song’.

A fashionable young woman and a consolidated career

For the year 2012, Selena was part of the cast of the film ‘Spring breakers’in which she had already left behind her image as a girl and a tender adolescent, to look like a young, fresh woman passionate about fashion.

It was around this time that he released his solo album titled ‘star dance’from which his success stemmed ‘Come & get it’.

As part of her acting career, she has also done dubbing, and it was in 2012 when she stood out for giving voice to the nice vampire ‘Mavis’ in the first film of the saga ‘Transylvania hotel’which has four films and Selena has participated in all of them.

With an artistic career already consolidated, she has also been a producer of projects such as the series ‘Only murders in the building’ (2021), which recently won a Emmy as Best Comedy Series.

Always in trend

Along with her musical and acting career, Selena also ventured into the world of fashion and has been the image of several clothing brands, she has even designed her own clothing collections.

And as if her success weren’t enough, in mid-2020 she made her debut as a businesswoman by launching her own beauty line called RareBeauty.

The artist has stood out because she is always innovating with her looks and setting trends. She has gone from long hair to short hair, straight hair to wavy hair and even once she was blonde, and all of her styles have been incredible.