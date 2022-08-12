Sebastián Yatra and La Delio Valdez, among the options this weekend

This weekend there are two artists with various performances in large stadiums, such as Sebastián Yatra at Movistar Arena and La Delio Valdez at Luna Park and more, as well as good proposals from theater, streaming, cinema and free activities.

Sebastian Yatra

​Two dates of the popular Colombian artist, who presents here his new tour baptized “Dharma”. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Movistar Arena, Humboldt 450.

Roland’s stain

The popular rock band led by Manu Quieto plays again in CABA. Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the Trastienda, Balcarce 460.

Delio Valdez

The great tropical music orchestra has three shows with a full house. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9 pm in Luna Park, Corrientes and Bouchard.

the dead languages



The Dead Languages. the rock band led by Antonio Birabent and Ariel Minimal.

Antonio Birabent and Ariel Minimal’s band present their new album the dead languages. Saturday at 9 pm at the Richards Cultural Center, Honduras 5272.

Leo Ferradás & The Bones

The singer-songwriter presents new and old songs live. Friday at 10 pm at Tabaco Bar, Estados Unidos, 265, San Telmo.

Soul of Spain

Spanish chamber music, with zarzuela and dance. It presents the show “Camino decantares”, with soloists and choir of the Orfeón San ignacio, the dance group Las Sultanas Flamenco and the pianist Margarita Dounaeva. Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Empire Theater, Hipólito Yrigoyen 1934. Admission: $1,000

I am my own woman



Julio Chávez on his return to the stage with “I am my own woman”.

J​ulio Chávez returns with this award-winning play (premiered for the first time in Buenos Aires in 2007), which was directed by Agustín Alezzo, a dramatic comedy in which the actor plays Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a transvestite who lived in Berlin, in times of Nazism and later, of communism. Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Sura (Av. Corrientes 1343). Tickets: from $3,500 to $3,800.

Julius Caesar



Moria Casán in “Julio César”, at the El Plata cinema-theater.

Moria Casán and a great cast return to the Mataderos neighborhood with this version of Shakespeare’s tragedy, adapted and directed by José María Muscari, with technological interventions and crossed gender roles. Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm, at Cine Teatro El Plata (Av. Juan Bautista Alberdi 5765). Tickets: $1250.

30 nights with my ex



“30 nights with my ex”. With Adrián Suar and Pilar Gamboa. Photo Press

Adrián Suar makes his directorial debut with this dramatic comedy that also co-stars with Pilar Gamboa, from the group Piel de lava. Her characters have been separated for 6 years, they haven’t seen each other for three, and the psychiatric clinic where she is hospitalized asks her about the title, that she spend 30 days living in her house, to reintegrate into the society.

“30 nights with my ex” Good. Dramatic comedy. Argentina, 2022. 95′, SAM 13. Of: Adrian Sur. With: Adrián Suar, Pilar Gamboa, Rocío Hernández, Campi, Edgardo Suárez. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Recoleta and Avellaneda, Showcase Belgrano.

Beast



Idris Elba suffers, and a lot. Photo IPU

Idris Elba (the suicide squad) travels to Africa with his two daughters – his ex-wife and the mother of his girls – has recently died, to go to the woman’s original village. But, oh surprise, they come across a huge, wild and vengeful lion in the middle of the jungle, as poachers wiped out his pack. Poor execution of the director of Everest.

“Beast” Regular Adventure/Suspense. United States, 2022. Original title: “Beasts”. 93′, SAM 13 R. Of: Baltasar Kormakur. With: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley. Rooms: Cinemark Palermo, Hoyts Unicenter, Cinépolis Recoleta and Pilar, Showcase Belgrano.

The Samurai Dog: The Legend of Kakamucho



Animated comedy for more children than adults.

Based on follies in the west, Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy, now it’s a bloodhound who must save the little town (in this case, feline) from the attack of other evil cats. With nods to other films so that the great ones feel, at least, a little more entertained.

“The Samurai Dog: The Legend of Kakamucho” Good. animated comedy. United Kingdom, 2022. Original title: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”. 103′ ATP. Of: Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier, Rob Minkoff. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto and Dot Cinépolis Recoleta and Avellaneda Showcase Belgrano.

an exemplary family



The keys to An Exemplary Family, the new South Korean Netflix series.

New South Korean series. A police thriller, it focuses on Dong-ha (Jung Woo), an ordinary family man on the verge of divorce and bankruptcy who accidentally discovers a dead man’s money and ends up involved with a drug cartel. Available from this Friday the 12th, on Netflix .

A very special team



A League Of Their Own, the comedy about the first female baseball players, is based on the 1992 film with Tom Hanks.

Based on the popular 1992 film starring Tom Hanks, this eight-episode comedy retells the story of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball during World War II. Created by and starring Abbi Jacobson. Starting Friday, on Amazon Prime Video .

After the hurricane



Five Days at Memorial. photo apple tv

Premiere of the first three episodes of this series that narrates the five days after the impact of Hurricane Katrina at the Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans. Starring Vera Farmiga, the series focuses on doctors and nurses who, without light and in very hot weather, had to make difficult decisions to save an entire community. From Friday, on Apple TV + .

The freestyle revolution

Four-episode docuseries that shows the explosive growth of rap battles with an intimate look. The history of the movement, the backstage of the duels and the life stories of the most famous rappers in Latin America and Spain such as Trueno, Aczino, Chuty, Dtoke, Papo and Stuart, among others. Available on HBO Max .

by command of heaven



The “Heavenly Mandate” series, with Andrew Garfield, chronicles the true crime of a mother and daughter in Utah in 1984.

Seven-episode series chronicling the true crime of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her daughter in 1984 Utah. Mormon Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the Lafferty family and uncovers hidden truths about the Mormon Church. . With Sam Worthington and Daisy Edgar-Jones (normal people). Now available on Star+ .

contemporary scenes

In a joint initiative, the CCK exhibits more than 170 works from the gigantic collection of the emblematic National Museum of Fine Arts (MNBA), which houses the most important art collection in Argentina.

There are paintings, sculptures, photographs, posters, installations and objects created by established artists from the mid-20th century onwards, such as Juan Carlos Distéfano, Antonio Berni, Marta Minujin Sara Facio, Marcelo Brodsky, Carlos Alonso, Roberto Jacoby, Liliana Maresca, Marcia Schvartz, Graciela Carnevale, Diana Dowek, Marcos López, Jorge Gumier Maier, Luis Felipe Noé, León Ferrari, Pérez Celis, Guillermo Kuitca and Julio Le Parc, among others.

Wednesday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Centro Cultural Kirchner, Sarmiento 151, floors 6 and 7. Until March 2023. Free admission.

Connection-Collection

First own exhibition at the National Fund for the Arts, which after the lethargy of the museums since 2020, offered samples from other collections.

Here the FNA has activated its own dialogue – between award-winning creators and acquisitions – to make its heritage speak. There are pieces of modern and contemporary art and crafts, collected by the Fund since the 1960s.

From Thursday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the House of Culture of the National Fund for the Arts, Rufino de Elizalde 2831. Until August 21. Free and free entry.

FREESTYLE: Anfi Cup, third match



Freestyle at the Anfi Cup.

Third date of the competition that will measure freestylers from all over the national scene.

The event consists of two stages: starting at 4:30 p.m. there will be registration to participate in the qualifier, 16 new pre-classified will be selected to add points for the quota to the national Gold Battle, and starting at 7:00 p.m. the show begins where They will measure 24 freestylers who will seek first place. Saturday at Centennial Park .

LATIR FESTIVAL: China Rabbit and Neneka

A new edition of the festival is here, designed and developed for young people who create and produce content, and for their consumers. It will feature various interactive art and technology, sports and exchange activities that are part of World Youth Day.

The program of events includes an “electronic arts” laboratory, with workshops and interactive shows.

On Saturday at 6:00 p.m., the cycle will conclude with a show at the Micro Stadium with the participation of the Chinese Rabbit, Neneka, Muerejoven, Quentin and Odd Mami.

The entrance is free and free and the entrance, by Av. Juan Bautista de la Salle 4500, Villa Martelli (Vicente López).

