Samsung Latin America Announces Island in the Metaverse with Fortnite Game and New Galaxy Z Fold4 – Samsung Newsroom Mexico

The brand will inaugurate “Smart City”, an island that will connect new Samsung initiatives within the Fortnite game

Samsung Electronics announced during the last Galaxy Unpacked its island in Fortnite, which will be released on August 18. Called Smart City, this location in the Metaverse is the company’s first initiative that includes all of Latin America. The launch is part of the actions that celebrate the arrival of the company’s folding devices: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

With the Smart City island within Fortnite, Samsung expands its domains within the Metaverse, giving players the opportunity to experience and interact with Samsung products in a whole new way.

“It’s not just about having fun, but above all about exploring and building relationships. Today we understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer barriers between what is physical and what is online”, says Arthur Wong, Marketing Director of Samsung for Latin America.

The Fortnite experience reinforces Samsung’s connection with Generation Z by promoting a place where it will be possible to create, enjoy and live in a multi-digital themed environment for users. “We will continue to present content and innovations that can offer connected, increasingly immersive and complete experiences to our consumers.”, reinforces the executive.

Smart City will become a continuous stage for Z Series Fun Game Quest, an interactive game in the format of “hide and seek” in the traditional style of Fortnite, where the player must find the new hidden Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone and keep it in his possession until the end of the round.

Galaxy Z Fold4 will grant special powers to the player who owns it, always relating the characteristics of the product to actions within the game. For example, Nightography — Galaxy phones’ night photography mode — will give the player the ability to have enhanced night vision.

The entire island of Samsung Smart City in Fortnite is made up of elements that reference other Samsung products: buildings shaped like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bridges inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4, towers shaped like the new Galaxy Watch5 series of smartwatches. In addition, the S Pen is represented as a large obelisk and the new portable projector The Freestyle is a giant spotlight.