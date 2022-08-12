Salma Hayek reveals what it was like to work with Angelina Jolie and proves that they are best friends

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie became friends when they started working together on the movie ‘Eternals’. Both are two of the most internationally recognized actresses and considered one of the most beautiful women in cinema, so it is not surprising that they have decided to take their friendship to a work level and join in a new tape: ‘White Blood’.

Recently Salma Hayek recalled In an interview with Excelsior what was it like working alongside Angelinaas the American star was in charge of directing ‘White Blood’.

Salma revealed that Angelina fully trusted her and her talentthat’s why he confessed that this project is the most difficult he has done so far.

“The experience has been sensational, it is a very difficult film and Demian, who was practically born in the theater, who has done very complicated things, has told me that perhaps this has been the most difficult thing he has done in his career and I think that too It has been the same for me.”

At the same time, he recognized that Jolie has a great talent for directing movies and that she is always very considerate and kind to those who work with her.. For Salma it was a great experience that also left her a good friendship.

“However, Angelina has been a genius as a director and has approached it with great respect, with great affection and with such kindness, that it was a pleasure to get up every day to work on this wonderful project.”

How Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie became friends

Both met on the set of ‘Eternals’, but it was Salma who took the first step to meet Angelina, in an interview with powerful the Mexican recalled:

“Angelina said something like: ‘Salma is so beautiful. I am not an easy person to be with, but Salma did not care, she just came to the set and approached ”

Salma recognized that Angelina’s strong personality intimidated everyonebut she just treated her like any other person.

“Shall I tell you something? When she walked into the room everyone would start acting weird, she would get uptight to anyone”

Eventually Angelina fell in love with Salma’s fun and laid back personality and they became the best of friends on set. They became so close that even When Salma turned 55 on the movie set, Angelina pushed her into the cake to celebrate with the traditional ‘bite’.

Later on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Hayek revealed that Angelina did not know the Mexican tradition and when they asked her to push her, the famous one did not want to do itbecause he thought it was disrespectful to his friend.

Salma finally explained that it was a tradition and that she wasn’t going to be offended, so Angelina accepted.