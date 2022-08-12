‘Rosalina’, a new version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, is about to arrive on Disney + (and these are its details)

film versions of Romeo and Juliet there’s a lot. The classic of British literature that in 1597 wrote William Shakespeare has come to the big screen in different ways –Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, under the command of Baz Luhrmanstarred in 1999 the most remembered by the generation millennial– , but none as risky and groundbreaking as the one proposed Rosaline. We tell you everything you need to know about this film that has already made us mark a date on our calendar.

What is this new version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ about?

could be defined Rosaline as a spin off of Romeo and Juliet. A movie focused entirely on a character we didn’t even know existed. Karen Maine, its director, has set out to turn the preconceived idea of ​​this canonical tragedy upside down to bring to the cinema a romantic, fresh and youthful comedy. Yes, yes, just as it sounds. Here Rosalina is Juliet’s cousin, a woman who begins to go crazy when she realizes that the object of her cares, Romeo, has indeed fallen in love with her cousin.. So she will do everything in her power to end the love story we all know. For better luck of those involved than the original story. Or not.

Who are its protagonists?

The main character here is Rosalina, of course, which is why she gives the film its name. kaitlyn dever (book smart) is in charge of giving life to this until now secondary character (or directly non-existent, why fool ourselves) around which the entire plot will be centered. Kyle Allen will be the new Romeo e Elizabeth Merced the one that gives life to poor Juliet. Furthermore, in the cast stand out names such as minnie driver, Sean Tale either Bradley Whitford.

What is this movie based on?

The script team Rosaline has done an excellent job proposing this twist to Romeo and JulietBut not all the credit goes to him. The book When You Were Mine, by Rebecca Serle, has served as a starting point for the film’s script. A best-selling novel that won over readers eager for love in medieval times. Impossible to know what William Shakespeare would have thought of all this.

Can you see the trailer?

No, not yet, but some images.