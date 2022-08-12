ReumaExpo2022, the event that will revolutionize the lives of rheumatic patients in Puerto Rico

The information and coverage of this event will be available in the various networks and media of the FER Foundation and through MSP.

Get to know the agenda of this event #ReumaExpo2022. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

This August 13, and during this great event, the aim is to reach all those who need guidance or who need to know and understand any of the following conditions:

Therefore, the event will be purely virtual from the official pages of the foundation as well as from the allied Journal of Medicine and Public Health, with informative coverage through social networks.

Within the framework of the development of this event, at the hands of the Puerto Rican Foundation for Rheumatic Diseaseswhose mission is that patients achieve a state of remission and successful treatment, answering all their questions, and educating them about the condition they suffer from.

In order for patients who suffer from any of the rheumatic conditions, “to have a healthier, more active and productive life, and they have it thanks to the management of their condition, we provide some tools, information that will be very useful for them help,” says Griselle Lugo, executive director of FER.

The program will highlight the different novelties, the new events regarding the different rheumatic conditions, and also what is the general panorama of Puerto Rico regarding the prevalence of these diseases; Likewise, there will be a panel of patients, who will speak from their life experience, diagnosis, treatment and referral “successful patients who have managed to overcome that fear and that lack of decision to be able to take charge of the condition,” says Lugo.

Within RheumaExpo 2022, there will also be a panel of patients and specialists, from other foundations and organizations that are part of this work in search of information and guidance for new patients on the Island, joining and creating alliances for those who seek help.

One of the main approaches goes hand in hand with educating patients, in the recognition of differential symptoms so that they can go to their primary care physicians and even their specialists, already with symptom control that allows them to quickly create a method of care and treatment.

“The patient has some responsibilities, everything cannot be left to the health professional, sometimes they have that idea that the doctor is the one who does everything, the patient also has to collaborate in the recovery of his health,” says Lugo, facing the need to be able to do a joint work by patients and health professionals, to guarantee better navigability.

Due to the number of factors that influence the diagnosis, the role of the patient is vital throughout the process, as stated by the director of FER“patient education is important, and you have to take charge of your condition in order to feel better.”

