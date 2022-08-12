Priscilla Delgado and Roberta Colindrez talk about A league of their own

Priscilla Delgado and Roberta Colindrez They embody Esti González and Lupe García, respectively, two Latina players from the first women’s baseball league in A league of their own, a series that adapts the film of the same name by Penny Marshall and that today arrives on Prime Video. To find out more about this exciting story, which puts women at the center, we spoke, exclusively for Argentina, with Delgado and Colindrez.

The series is based on the popular movie of the same name about the American women’s professional baseball league during World War II, expanding its horizons to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball in a time when even you could think of it.

—What memories did you have of the original film before joining this new version?

—Priscilla Delgado: When the original film was released I wasn’t even born, I grew up between Puerto Rico and Spain, and in Puerto Rico there is a very big cult for baseball, and in Spain not so much, so even if you don’t believe it I hadn’t seen the movie. But as soon as opportunities arose in the casting process, I did see the movie and I loved it and I understood why there is so much love and why it is a classic in the United States, I understood it as soon as I saw the first scene.

—Roberta Colindrez: I don’t know if you know that I am also Argentine, born in Mexico, but half Argentine and half Honduran. When we moved to the United States the movie had already come out, and for me it was just another movie where all the characters are “gringos”, and that for me was super normal. Then I focused on the fact that it was a baseball movie, female, and a long time later I understood what it was really about, real life, and until a long time later I understood how important it was culturally.

—We were also not aware that there were so many women involved in the project, in front of and behind the cameras. How do you think that is updated in this series?

—PS: I think that the first thing to mention is that the director, Penny Marshall, for the simple fact of having launched to create a film as a director, a woman, creating a story about a women’s baseball team, is a act of bravery

—RC: And at that time the budget she had as a female director was huge.

—PS: And not only was the budget big, but she was able to overcome all the big obstacles that she had as a female director at that time. That we now have the opportunity to rescue that jewel and reinvent it in something completely up-to-date, with a representation of today’s society, is an honor and a privilege to narrate all those stories that happened in ’43 and that Penny, maybe , didn’t get a chance to wander off and rescue him, so it’s an absolute privilege and immense happiness.

—What did you like the most about your characters and about representing in the series?

—RC: To begin with, to represent Latin people, because a large part of the league were Latin and especially Cuban players, of course they could play because they passed as “white”, that is why they could embody these characters, one who only identifies herself as a player baseball, more than Latina, and another who cannot speak English, the relationship between the two of them was very complicated, but bringing it to life was a very real opportunity.

—PS: Our characters could be in the league because they were white, and they wanted to classify the Latin Americans as Europeans, and keep the rest with their mouths shut. So it has been a privilege to be able to cross these two cultures, embodying these two wonderful Latin players, and to be able to tell a story that I think is very beautiful and very special.