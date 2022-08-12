Prieto will debut in the direction of Pedro Páramo with Netflix

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

After collaborating with Netflix in Roma and El Irlandés, the Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto will be in charge of directing the film Pedro Páramo, as confirmed by the streaming company during the Qué México Se Vea event.

“I was in Oklahoma filming the latest Martin Scorsese movie (The Irishman), immersed in this world, and suddenly Netflix tells me that they have the rights. ‘Would you dare to direct?’ And I said, ‘Wow!’

“It was about things that instinct tells you… I don’t know what it is and obviously at the time it hit me and I said: ‘Can I?’ But I knew that it was,” Prieto said during the meeting with the media, this Thursday.

The three-time Oscar nominee shared that his official directorial debut has been a fun experience, which he’s been interspersing with his work on Barbie, opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“I have half my brain in Pedro Páramo and the other in Barbie; I am torn between Ken and Pedro Páramo,” she shared, laughing.

Pedro Páramo, the novel by Juan Rulfo, is not alien to Rodrigo Prieto, since he shares that since he read it as a teenager he was shocked and has revisited it time and time again.

DEMANDING ADAPTATION

Prieto understands the challenge of a modern adaptation and the responsibility that it implies, which is why he has created a team to help him navigate the waters in the best possible way, starting with Eugenio Caballero (El Laberinto del Fauno), who will be in charge of production design.

“Pedro Páramo, for many years, has had an impact on me. I read the novel when I was a kid and then I read it again with another perspective, and now with this it has been an opportunity to get closer and every time I see it I find more things in it, ”he acknowledged.

“My intention with the film is that you can see it once, that it impacts you, but that you have the thing of seeing it over and over again and discovering new things, and that possibility gives you the (streaming) platform.”