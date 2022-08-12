Oleksandr Usyk, heavyweight champion, detailed why he wants to challenge Canelo Álvarez

Photos: Getty Images

The intention of Saul Alvarez for trying your luck in categories beyond the 175 pounds it put him on the radar of various champion characters in heavier divisions. The first serious option to start a fight was against Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, although it did not prosper. Months after that rumour, Oleksajdr Usyk He revealed his intention and the reasons that inspire him to face the Mexican.

In an interview with the media Parimatchthe unified heavyweight champion declared his interest in challenging the undisputed 168-pound champion and even showed willingness to do it in the category that is currently reigned by Eddy Reynoso’s pupil, arguing that “to fight with Cinnamon Alvarez I would have to lose about 12 kilos”. On the reasons he highlighted:

“It would be a great fight. I think first I have to do what I have in mind in the heavyweight division and then fix that fight. But the fight with Cinnamon Alvarez involves money, so I don’t rule out the possibility of it happening.”declared the Ukrainian monarch to the microphones of the British media.

Oleksandr Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion (Photo: Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS)

So far, the fight between Cinnamon and Usyk is just one possibility, since both boxers will have to vent commitments in their respective categories. The Ukrainian, for example, will give revenge to Anthony Joshua exposing their World Boxing Association belts (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) in a fight organized in Saudi Arabia.

In case of overcoming the challenge with the Briton and keeping his title, he could send a challenge to Tyson Furywho owns the World Boxing Council belt (WBC) in a fight to define the undisputed champion of the category. Only until then could he negotiate an agreement with the corner of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Although he has not mentioned anything about the interest of the Ukrainian, in case he wants to fight, the Cinnamon Alvarez has the most decisive role in making it possible. In the first instance, shall keep the object of desire for Usyk, that is, their undisputed championship, until the moment they can negotiate the possibility of facing each other.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will contest the unified heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Peter Cziborra/REUTERS)

The first challenge for the Mexican at 168 pounds will be against Gennady Golovkin, with whom he will defend all his belts for the first time. In case of overcoming the Kazakh, he could be forced to make one more defense against a mandatory rival designated by one of the federations that guarantee his crown. It is worth mentioning that Dmitry Bivol He also opened the possibility of a rematch, although he did not rule out that it could be at super middleweight.

Oleksandr Usyk He has at least seven years of experience as an amateur boxer. In this facet, he achieved two bronze medals and two first places in the World Championship and the European Championship, as a participant in super middleweight and light heavyweight, as well as the heavyweight gold medal during the Olympic Games London 2012.

Saúl Álvarez must defend the object of Usyk’s desire against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

As a professional he made his debut in 2013 and, since then, has remained undefeated through 19 brawls where did you manage to connect 13 knockouts. For most of his career he has shone as the unified cruiserweight champion, although he dropped out of 200 pounds to be crowned in the no-weight class.

On the other hand, in the ranking made by ESPN figure in the second rung in its category. Meanwhile in the listings The Rhineg shares the place, but also in the ranking of the best pound for pound.

